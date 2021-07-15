Mehul Choksi returns to Antigua and Barbuda for medical treatment

Mehul Choksi, the fugitive diamond jeweller, has returned to Antigua and Barbuda for medical treatment after spending 51 days in detention in Dominica for illegal entry.

“My client Choksi has returned to his house in Antigua safely.He had no problems getting back into Antigua,” Choksi's lawyer, Vijay Aggarwal, said.

Choksi is undergoing medical care, and his family is relieved, but the brutality he endured during his kidnapping caused him a great deal of psychological and bodily suffering, according to Aggarwal.



“All well that ends well. After tasting success in Dominica now legal team is gearing up for long drawn fight in Antigua,” Aggarwal added.



Choksi reportedly disappeared on May 23 in Antigua and Barbuda, where he had been a citizen since 2018 after fleeing Delhi.

He was jailed in Dominica, a neighbouring island republic, for allegedly entering the country illegally.

His lawyers claimed he was kidnapped from Jolly Harbour in Antigua by police officers who appeared to be Antiguan and Indian, and then transported to Dominica by boat.

Choksi was granted bail on medical grounds on Monday by Dominica High Court. The court has asked Choksi to deposit Eastern Caribbean dollars 10,000 (around Rs 2.75 lakh) as surety for the bail.

