Meghalaya assembly election results LIVE updates: Meghalaya CM meets with Assam CM ahead of counting

Below is a list of key candidates and their constituencies in Meghalaya:

Conrad Sangma (National People's Party) – South Tura (ST)

Current Chief Minister of Meghalaya who represents South Tura, an assembly seat in the West Garo Hills district. Competed against candidates from Congress, Trinamool Congress, United Democratic Party, Bharatiya Janata Party, and others.

Prestone Tynsong (NPP) – Pynursla (ST)

Deputy Chief Minister of Meghalaya who represents Pynursla, an assembly segment in the Eastern West Khasi Hills district. Holds various portfolios including PWD, animal husbandry, housing, labour, and parliamentary affairs.

James Sangma (NPP) – Dadenggre (ST)

The elder brother of Conrad Sangma and the current MLA from Dadenggre, a constituency in the West Garo Hills district. Holds various portfolios such as home, law, power, consumer affairs, and district council affairs.

Mukul Sangma (Trinamool Congress) – Songsak/Tikrikilla (both ST)

A two-term Chief Minister of Meghalaya, he contested from two constituencies, Songsak in the East Garo Hills district and Tikrikilla in the West Garo Hills district, and is currently the sitting legislator from Songsak. Recently led an exodus of the Congress' Meghalaya MLAs to the TMC in late 2021.

Metbah Lyngdoh (UDP) – Mairang (ST)

The current speaker of the assembly who represents Mairang in the house. Contested against candidates from Congress and BJP while NPP and TMC did not field candidates from this constituency.

Vincent Pala (Congress) – Sutnga Saipung (ST)

The president of the Congress' state unit who contested from Sutnga Saipung, an assembly seat in the East Jaintia Hills district. Competed against candidates from NPP, UDP, BJP, and others.

Ernest Mawerie (BJP) – West Shillong

The state unit chief of the BJP who contested from West Shillong, an assembly segment in the East Khasi Hills district. Competed against candidates from NPP, Congress, TMC, UDP, and others.

Zenith Sangma (Trinamool Congress) – Rangsakona (ST)

Former sports minister who is currently the incumbent MLA from Rangsakona, a constituency in the South West Garo Hills district. He is the brother of former CM Mukul Sangma.