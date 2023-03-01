Meghalaya assembly election results LIVE updates: Meghalaya CM meets with Assam CM ahead of counting
Meghalaya assembly election results LIVE updates: Meghalaya, also known as the 'Scotland of the East', held assembly elections for 59 seats on February 28, 2023, while polling in one constituency was adjourned due to the death of a candidate. The results are scheduled to be announced on March 2. The Chief Electoral Officer of Meghalaya, F R Kharkongor, stated that over 85% of the state's 21.6 lakh voters exercised their franchise during the elections.
Several exit polls have predicted a hung assembly in Meghalaya, indicating that no single party will secure a clear majority. However, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma of the ruling National People's Party (NPP) remains confident of winning the elections.
The NPP is seeking to retain power in the northeastern state, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Trinamool Congress (TMC), and other regional parties are hoping to form a new government. The Congress and BJP contested in 59 seats, while the NPP put up nominees in 56 constituencies, the TMC in 57, and the United Democratic Party (UDP) in 46.
The high turnout during the elections reflects the people's interest and enthusiasm in the democratic process. The CEO's office had previously reported that over 75% of the voting took place till 5 PM, with voting continuing for several more hours after it was supposed to conclude at 4 pm. Counting for the 59 constituencies will be held at 13 centers across the state.
Conrad Sangma, the chief minister of Meghalaya and the leader of the NPP, visited Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, the chief minister of Assam, on Tuesday night in Guwahati ahead of the couting day. According to a senior NPP source, both Chief Ministers participated in a key meeting that lasted 30 minutes in a hotel in Guwahati.
Below is a list of key candidates and their constituencies in Meghalaya:
Conrad Sangma (National People's Party) – South Tura (ST)
Current Chief Minister of Meghalaya who represents South Tura, an assembly seat in the West Garo Hills district. Competed against candidates from Congress, Trinamool Congress, United Democratic Party, Bharatiya Janata Party, and others.
Prestone Tynsong (NPP) – Pynursla (ST)
Deputy Chief Minister of Meghalaya who represents Pynursla, an assembly segment in the Eastern West Khasi Hills district. Holds various portfolios including PWD, animal husbandry, housing, labour, and parliamentary affairs.
James Sangma (NPP) – Dadenggre (ST)
The elder brother of Conrad Sangma and the current MLA from Dadenggre, a constituency in the West Garo Hills district. Holds various portfolios such as home, law, power, consumer affairs, and district council affairs.
Mukul Sangma (Trinamool Congress) – Songsak/Tikrikilla (both ST)
A two-term Chief Minister of Meghalaya, he contested from two constituencies, Songsak in the East Garo Hills district and Tikrikilla in the West Garo Hills district, and is currently the sitting legislator from Songsak. Recently led an exodus of the Congress' Meghalaya MLAs to the TMC in late 2021.
Metbah Lyngdoh (UDP) – Mairang (ST)
The current speaker of the assembly who represents Mairang in the house. Contested against candidates from Congress and BJP while NPP and TMC did not field candidates from this constituency.
Vincent Pala (Congress) – Sutnga Saipung (ST)
The president of the Congress' state unit who contested from Sutnga Saipung, an assembly seat in the East Jaintia Hills district. Competed against candidates from NPP, UDP, BJP, and others.
Ernest Mawerie (BJP) – West Shillong
The state unit chief of the BJP who contested from West Shillong, an assembly segment in the East Khasi Hills district. Competed against candidates from NPP, Congress, TMC, UDP, and others.
Zenith Sangma (Trinamool Congress) – Rangsakona (ST)
Former sports minister who is currently the incumbent MLA from Rangsakona, a constituency in the South West Garo Hills district. He is the brother of former CM Mukul Sangma.
Exit polls show that the National People’s Party (NPP) is all set to win the most seats in Meghalaya. The predictions show that NPP is expected to win 18-24 seats out of the total 60. The BJP, which is likely to win in the other two states, Tripura and Nagaland, will win only 4-8 seats in Meghalaya. The Congress is likely to win 6-12 seats, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) 5-9 seats, while others are expected to emerge victorious on 17-29 seats.