After issuing the advisory to avoid travelling to several border areas amid the Thailand-Cambodia clashes, India has now issued a new advisory to avoid seven countries. The advisory came amid the rising global conflicts, political instability, and ongoing civil wars in several regions.

Here is the list of countries to avoid if you have an Indian passport.

1. Yemen

India has issued a travel advisory for its citizens for Yemen as the country has been in a long-running civil war involving Houthi rebels. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has now imposed restrictions on Indian nationals from travelling to Yemen by air, land, or sea.

2. Cambodia

India has also banned its nationals from visiting Cambodia amid its border clashes with Thailand. The Indian Embassy in Cambodia posted on the social media platform X, “In view of the ongoing clashes at the Cambodia-Thailand border, Indian nationals are advised to avoid travelling to the border areas."

“In case of any emergency, Indian nationals may approach the Embassy of India, Phnom Penh at +855 92881676," the post added.

3. Myanmar

Myanmar is going through a conflict between the ruling military and ethnic armed groups, especially in border states like Rakhine, Chin, and Shan. The Indian Ministry advised Indians to avoid non-essential travel to Myanmar due to the ongoing conflict.

4. Iraq

Iraq continues to struggle with terrorism, sectarian violence, and political unrest. The Indian ministry in its advisory stated that Indian nationals may consider travelling to the country except for the five Provinces of Iraq, namely Nineveh(Capital Mosul); Salahuddin (Capital Tikrit); Diyala (Capital Baquba); Al-Anbar (Capital Ramadi) and Kirkuk, as some parts of these regions remain unsafe.

5. Syria

Syria is also struggling with a civil war involving government forces, opposition fighters, and terrorist groups like ISIS. The MEA has suggested that Indians avoid travel to Syria and urged those already there to leave immediately and contact the Indian Embassy in Damascus.

6. Libya

Libya is also trapped in political divisions, armed conflicts, and militia violence. The MEA said Indians to avoid non-essential travel to Libya. Those already there should stay in touch with the Indian Embassy in Tripoli and avoid inter-provincial travel.

7. Lebanon

The country is facing a political and economic crisis and is going through cross-border conflicts involving Israel and Hezbollah. Hence, India has advised its people to avoid travelling in the country.

8. Bangladesh

Bangladesh is also seeing political unrest, especially after the ouster of Sheikh Hasina. The Indian ministry has advised its nationals to avoid travelling to the nation.

