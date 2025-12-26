/Massive search operations underway in South Kashmir after Lashkar terrorists spotted on CCTV

A massive search operation was launched in South Kashmir after CCTV footage captured two suspected Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists in Anantnag’s Dangerpora market. The footage, recorded on Thursday (December 25), led security forces to swiftly deploy units, including Jammu and Kashmir Police, Army Quick Reaction Teams, and the CRPF. The identified suspect, Mohammad Latief Bhat, a recent recruit to the Kashmir Revolution Army (KRA, a front group for LeT, has been on the run since his image was shared. Authorities have expanded the search to locations such as Qazibagh, Dantur, and Mattan, but Bhat remains at large.

Watch the CCTV footage here

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Security personnel, including the police, military, and other agencies, have ramped up surveillance and security operations to locate and apprehend terrorists, ensuring the safety of the public. Based on specific intelligence, house-to-house searches are being carried out in targeted areas, and increased monitoring has been implemented at key entry and exit points to prevent any potential incidents.