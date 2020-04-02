Man dies of coronavirus in Maharasthra's Dharavi area

A 56-year-old man living in Dharavi died due to coronavirus. Dharavi located in Maharashtra's Mumbai is considered to be Asia's largest slum cluster.

Also Read: Confirmed cases of coronavirus rises to 1,834 in India; 41 dead

The man died in Sion hospital after receiving treatment for COVID-19.

The area is one of the most densely populated in the world. The coronavirus pandemic has hit Maharashtra the hardest with 335 cases reported and sixteen people dying due to COVID-19.

On Thursday, Maharasthra recorded three more coronavirus cases with two in Pune and one from Buldhana. In Mumbai, twelve coronavirus patients have been admitted to the hospital.

Maharashtra has the highest number of coronavirus patients at 181. In Pune, fifty cases of COVID-19 has been reported.