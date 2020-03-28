Maldives Parliament goes virtual as social distancing becomes norm to fight coronavirus 

Maldives Parliament will become the first parliament in the world to conduct its proceedings via video conference as social distancing becomes norm to fight COVID-19 pandemic.

The rehearsals for the same was held on Saturday during which the Speaker of the House Mohamed Nasheed participated.

The actual sessions will start from Monday and will continue till health emergency is lifted.

Nasheed speaking to WION from Male said, "One-quarter of humanity under de facto house arrest or some other form of isolation, including countless lawmakers. But the world’s parliaments cannot just stop representing their people during this crisis. The institutions of democracy must continue to function. The Maldivian parliament will go on, meeting online, and all its work will continue unimpeded."

"The crisis will change the world order; how we live; and how we produce and consume goods and services" and his country "has always managed to overcome challenges, no matter how big," adding that he is "confident we will emerge from this one, and prosper once more," he added.

Director of Media and Communications of the Maldives Parliament, Hassan Ziyau elaborating further said, " Despite Members not being physically present in the parliamentary chambers, the work of the parliament will continue as normal, with all parliamentary functions, such as votes, debates, and committee meetings, taking place online.”

Last week leaders of the 20 biggest economies--the G20 meet virtually and discussed a joint strategy to fight the coronavirus crisis. Before that PM Modi had proposed a SAARC summit to deal with COVID crisis.