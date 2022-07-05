Live Now

Maharashtra-Mumbai Rains, Weather Live Updates: Severe Rainfall Alert on multiple places in Maharashtra

WION Web Team New Delhi, India Updated: Jul 05, 2022, 02:24 PM(IST)

Maharashtra-Mumbai Rains, Weather Live Updates: Severe Rainfall Alert on multiple places in Maharashtra. Photograph: Twitter

Follow Us

highlights

Maharashtra-Mumbai Rains, Weather Live Updates: IMD has predicted moderate to heavy rain in Mumbai and surrounding areas over the next 24 hours and even issued yellow alert in some areas of Maharashtra

Maharashtra-Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Maharashtra witnesses heavy rains every year and so is the condition this year. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate to heavy rain in Mumbai and surrounding areas over the next 24 hours. There is also a possibility of heavy shower at isolated places. The city which is situated just besides the sea, received an average 95.81 mm of rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8am on Tuesday, while the eastern and western areas recorded 115.09mm and 116.73mm of rainfall. IMD has also issued yellow alert for rain in Mumbai and Thane. The yellow alert has also been issued for Palghar district in Maharashtra for the next two days, while an orange alert for the three days afterwards. 
 

 

Jul 05, 2022, 01:44 PM (IST)

Mumbai Monsoon Updates: Subway in Andheri closed due to waterlogging

ANI tweeted a video showing the situation of the Andheri subway with heavy floods, resulting in its closure. The agency said that the subway is closed due to waterlogging. Not just in Andheri, but heavy rains and floods have resulted in waterlogging in many parts of Maharashtra causing problems to people. 

See the tweet below,

×

 

Jul 05, 2022, 01:32 PM (IST)

Mumbai Weather Updates: Trains in Mumbai today. Know about the train updates in Mumbai.

The heavy rains including floods have hit Mumbai, it has impacted the trains in the city as well.

Shivaji M Sutar, the Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Central Railways Mumbai tweeted, 

×

Western Railways also tweeted that local trains are running normally over Mumbai- Suburban section, 

×

 

 

Jul 05, 2022, 01:15 PM (IST)

Mumbai Rain Updates: Waterlogged roads in Vashi, Navi Mumbai and many other parts of Maharashtra.

Heavy rains have resulted in waterlogged roads all over Maharashtra. Recent updates are coming about waterlogged roads in Vashi and Navi Mumbai. This has resulted in traffic jams and posing difficulties for vehicles to move. Roads of Sion, Bandra, King Circle, Matunga and Kurla were also flooded with. Roads were filled with knee-deep water in Andheri.



Read in App