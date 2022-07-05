Maharashtra-Mumbai Rains, Weather Live Updates: Severe Rainfall Alert on multiple places in Maharashtra. Photograph: Twitter
Maharashtra-Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Maharashtra witnesses heavy rains every year and so is the condition this year. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate to heavy rain in Mumbai and surrounding areas over the next 24 hours. There is also a possibility of heavy shower at isolated places. The city which is situated just besides the sea, received an average 95.81 mm of rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8am on Tuesday, while the eastern and western areas recorded 115.09mm and 116.73mm of rainfall. IMD has also issued yellow alert for rain in Mumbai and Thane. The yellow alert has also been issued for Palghar district in Maharashtra for the next two days, while an orange alert for the three days afterwards.
Jul 05, 2022, 01:44 PM (IST)
ANI tweeted a video showing the situation of the Andheri subway with heavy floods, resulting in its closure. The agency said that the subway is closed due to waterlogging. Not just in Andheri, but heavy rains and floods have resulted in waterlogging in many parts of Maharashtra causing problems to people.
See the tweet below,
#WATCH | Maharashtra: Andheri Subway in Mumbai, closed due to severe waterlogging. Several parts of the city are witnessing waterlogging today due to heavy rainfall. #Monsoon pic.twitter.com/heb4iFJRxd— ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2021
Jul 05, 2022, 01:32 PM (IST)
The heavy rains including floods have hit Mumbai, it has impacted the trains in the city as well.
Shivaji M Sutar, the Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Central Railways Mumbai tweeted,
T/4/5.7.2022— Shivaji M Sutar (@ShivajiIRTS) July 5, 2022
ट्रेन अलर्ट! 10.30AM
सर्व मार्गावर ट्रेन्स सुरु आहेत. मेन लाईन, हार्बर मार्गावर काही गाड्या विलंबाने धावत आहेत. माहितीस्तव.
Train Alert! 10.30AM
Trains on all corridors are running. Few trains on Main, Harbor line are running late.#MumbaiRains #MumbaiLocals
Western Railways also tweeted that local trains are running normally over Mumbai- Suburban section,
Despite heavy rainfall in Mumbai, Western Railway's local train services are running normally over Mumbai Suburban section - Churchgate to Dahanu Road.#MumbaiRain pic.twitter.com/GUczRiAtqH— Western Railway (@WesternRly) July 5, 2022
Jul 05, 2022, 01:15 PM (IST)
Heavy rains have resulted in waterlogged roads all over Maharashtra. Recent updates are coming about waterlogged roads in Vashi and Navi Mumbai. This has resulted in traffic jams and posing difficulties for vehicles to move. Roads of Sion, Bandra, King Circle, Matunga and Kurla were also flooded with. Roads were filled with knee-deep water in Andheri.