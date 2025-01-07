Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: What You Need to Know Before Going

Maha Kumbh 2025 date and budget

The Maha Kumbh Mela will begin on January 14, 2025, and will be held till February 26, 2025. The celebration will take place along the river bank and spans across 4,000 hectares. The budget of the fair is estimated to be around Rs 6,382 crore ($744.3 million), according to an Indian Express report.