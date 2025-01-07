Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: What You Need to Know Before Going
By: Prajvi Mathur
The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 is scheduled from January 13 to February 26 in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, and is renowned as the world's largest religious gathering, attracting millions of devotees globally. Here is what you need to know about it:
The Maha Kumbh Mela is known to be the world’s largest religious gathering with millions of devotees from across the globe coming to bathe in the sacred water of Triveni Sangam, the convergence of Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati rivers.
The essence of Kumbh Mela is rooted in ancient Hindu texts which date back thousands of years. According to the mythological Samudra Manthan (ocean churning), the nectar of immortality fell in four places in India: Prayagraj, Haridwar, Nashik and Ujjain.
The Maha Kumbh Mela will begin on January 14, 2025, and will be held till February 26, 2025. The celebration will take place along the river bank and spans across 4,000 hectares. The budget of the fair is estimated to be around Rs 6,382 crore ($744.3 million), according to an Indian Express report.
There are six auspicious days during which devotees can take a dip in the river including Jan 13, Jan 14 (First Shahi Snan), Jan 29 (Second Shahi Snan), Feb 3 (Third Shahi Snan), Feb 12 and Feb 26 (Final Snan).
In order to ensure a smooth travel and visit to the Maha Kumbh Mela, it is advisable to book flights, trains, and accommodations in advance. Due to the large footfall of the fair, last-minute bookings may prove worrisome.
It is advisable not to carry any valuables to the Maha Kumbh Mela to avoid loss due to the large crowd at the venue.
Refrain from using soaps or detergents in the river water during dipping to avoid water pollution. Avoid staying in crowded places if you feel ill. Do not litter the area of the Maha Kumbh Mela to keep it clean.
Due to the extensive scale of the fair, about 2,300 CCTV cameras will be installed around the location of Maha Kumbh Mela to ensure proper crowd management, monitor cleanliness, population analysis, and enhance security for the devotees. Additionally, large temporary parking lots in 1,850 hectares will be made besides 1.45 lakh toilets at the site for the convenience of visitors.
The last Maha Kumbh Mela was held in 2013 under the government of Samajwadi Party. The fair is held once every 12 years. The last Maha Kumbh Mela had a budget of Rs 1,152 crore ($134.3 million) and witnessed about 12 crore visitors.
