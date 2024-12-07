Madhya Pradesh, India

The police in the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, on Saturday (Dec 7) addressed the incident where a Class 12 student allegedly fatally shot his school principal, and said that the teenager was “remorseless”. The shocking incident took place on Friday where the 17-year-old allegedly shot the principal of Dhamora Government High School in Chhatarpur.

The police officer investigating the case, on Saturday, revealed the chilling aspect of the case which was the teenager's lack of remorse. Investigators are deeply worried about the teenager’s mental state, with one source reportedly describing him as a "psychopath."

About the attack

Superintendent of Police Agam Jain reported that the sequence of events unfolded rapidly. The 17-year-old student, who had skipped school on the day of the incident, was spotted near the school gate by principal S.K. Saxena. After being reprimanded, the student allegedly shot his principal on the spot. The class 12 student then fled the scene on Saxena's scooter, accompanied by a classmate.

The police acted swiftly, apprehending the suspect at the district's border with Uttar Pradesh. The firearm used was recovered from the suspect, who is currently undergoing medical tests.

According to reports, the teenager had already planned the attack near the school's toilet after being reprimanded for skipping classes.

"The accused is saying Principal Saxena used to scold him, so he shot him dead," an anonymous investigator told news agency PTI. "He claimed the principal often chided him and told him not to indulge in 'goondaism' in school."

The investigator pointed out that the teenager showed no regret for what he had done. "The accused, a student of the Arts stream, is not at all regretful of his deed," the source added.

Detailed investigation

The police have also detained the classmate who accompanied the accused during his escape. Superintendent Jain revealed that while the classmate claims he attempted to stop the shooting, an investigation is underway to determine his precise involvement.

According to reports, the accused provided intriguing information about the locally-made pistol, naming a man from his village who had moved to different locations and passed away two months ago. Authorities are currently verifying these details.

R.P. Prajapati, the district education officer, confirmed that Saxena had been the principal of Dhamora Government High School for the past five years.

(With inputs from agencies)