Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections Result 2023 Date: MP Total Candidates & Voters, number of seats, candidates

MP Assembly Elections Result 2023 Date Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly's five-year tenure will end on 6 January 2024. The voting for a new legislative assembly happened in Madhya Pradesh on 17 November 2023 in a single-phased election.

After the 2018 Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, the Indian National Congress(INC) formed the state government, with Kamal Nath becoming the chief minister. However, in March 2020, 22 MLAs of the INC, including Jyotiraditya Scinidia, resigned from the assembly and deflected to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Kamal Nath resigned as Madhya Pradesh's chief minister, resulting in a state government led by BJP's Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who had already served as the state's chief minister from 2005 to 2018.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023 Result Date

The single-phased elections in Madhya Pradesh concluded on 17 November 2023. The Election Commission of India will declare the results of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections on 3 December 2023. The ECI will release the official results for the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly on their website.

Exit polls for Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, by various agencies and news channels, will be released on 30 November 2023. Exit polls are surveys conducted among voters to determine how they voted in a specific election.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023: Number of Constituencies

There are 230 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh. In 2018, Congress won the assembly elections with 114 seats, and the BJP came second with 109 seats. However, in 2020, Kamal Nath's government collapsed after several MLAs close to Scindia resigned, resulting in BJP taking over. BJP's current strength in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly is 127.

Madhya Pradesh Elections 2023: Total Candidates & Voters

In the 2023 elections, 2,533 candidates competed for 230 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh. However, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Indian National Congress (INC) were the leading competitors.

The number of electorates in Madhya Pradesh is 5,60,50,925, of which 2,88,25,607 are males, 2,72,33,945 are females, and 1,373 are of the third gender, reported PTI. The voter turnout in the Madhya Pradesh 2023 elections was 77.15 per cent.

For the 2023 Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, ECI also granted permission for individuals above 80 years of age and physically challenged people to cast their votes from their homes using ballot papers.