Syrian Army takes full control of Eastern Ghouta town - World News
Syrian Army takes full control of Eastern Ghouta town
Edited By
WION Video Desk
Published:
Mar 07, 2018, 02:20 IST
| Updated:
Mar 07, 2018, 02:20 IST
Big win for Syrian army in Ghouta as Syrian army takes full control of the town. Eastern Ghouta's beit Sawa seized from rebel groups. Watch to know more.
