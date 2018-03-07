Google Preferred
Syrian Army takes full control of Eastern Ghouta town

Wion Web Desk
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Mar 07, 2018, 02:20 IST | Updated: Mar 07, 2018, 02:20 IST
Big win for Syrian army in Ghouta as Syrian army takes full control of the town. Eastern Ghouta's beit Sawa seized from rebel groups. Watch to know more.

