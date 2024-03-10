Lok Sabha elections LIVE updates: Poll schedule likely to be announced on March 14-15
Story highlights
Lok Sabha elections LIVE updates: In a move that sent shockwaves to India's political spheres, Election Commissioner Arun Goel on Saturday stepped down from the post, leaving the poll body with just one member. A notification issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice said the president of India accepted Goel's resignation, who was supposed to be in office till 2027.
The opposition Congress party has expressed deep concerns over the move. In a statement, it said, "if the 'systematic decimation' of independent institutions is not stopped then 'democracy shall be usurped by dictatorship."
Meanwhile, media reports claim the election schedule could be announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on March 14.
Following are the latest updates from Indian politics.
India: West Bengal's Trinamool Congress to reveal candidate list for upcoming general elections
PM Modi launches scathing attack on TMC, says ‘Trinamool made fake MNREGA job cards’
The Constitution, which has three pillars - Executive, Legislature, Judiciary, is the base of the democracy. The election commission's role is to ensure that the elections are conducted in a free and fair way. However, in the last 10 years, it looks like the election commission has become an extended arm of the government: Kapil Sibal
Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday quipped at the top election body of India, asking whether it was 'Election Ommission', as Arun Goel ressigned earlier in the day.
"India now has only ONE Election Commissioner, even as Lok Sabha elections are to be announced in few days. Why? As I have said earlier, if we do NOT stop the systematic decimation of our independent institutions, our DEMOCRACY shall be usurped by DICTATORSHIP," he said in an X post.
Election Commission or Election OMISSION?— Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) March 9, 2024
India now has only ONE Election Commissioner, even as Lok Sabha elections are to be announced in few days. Why?
As I have said earlier, if we do NOT stop the systematic decimation of our independent institutions, our DEMOCRACY shall…
Trinamool Congress will launch its Lok Sabha election campaign with a massive rally at Kolkata's historic Brigade Parade Grounds. Led by party chief Mamata Banerjee, the event, titled 'Jana Garjan Sabha', will see her and TMC's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee as the main speakers, aiming to energise supporters and set the stage for the forthcoming elections.
Just weeks before India's general elections ar kickstarting, India's Election Commissioner Arun Goel has stepped down from his position.
The resignation of Arun Goel as Election Commissioner last evening raises three questions.— Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) March 10, 2024
1. Did he actually resign over differences with the Chief Election Commissioner or with the Modi Govt, which does the front-seat driving for all supposedly independent institutions?
2.…
The Congress on Saturday expressed 'deep concern' over Election Commissioner Arun Goel's resignation and said that if the 'systematic decimation' of independent institutions is not stopped then 'democracy shall be usurped by dictatorship'.
The Election Commission of India (ECI) is likely to announce the dates for the Lok Sabha elections next week, around March 14-15, NDTV reported. ECI might declare the poll dates after visiting Jammu and Kashmir from Monday (Mar 11).