Lok Sabha elections LIVE updates: Poll schedule likely to be announced on March 14-15

WION Web Team
New Delhi, IndiaUpdated: Mar 10, 2024, 12:35 PM IST
Arun Goel (left) and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge (Right) : File photo Photograph:(Agencies)
Story highlights

Lok Sabha elections LIVE updates: This is WION's live blog for all political developments in India on March 10, as the world's largest democracy gears up for general elections in the next month.

Lok Sabha elections LIVE updates: In a move that sent shockwaves to India's political spheres, Election Commissioner Arun Goel on Saturday stepped down from the post, leaving the poll body with just one member. A notification issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice said the president of India accepted Goel's resignation, who was supposed to be in office till 2027.

The opposition Congress party has expressed deep concerns over the move. In a statement, it said, "if the 'systematic decimation' of independent institutions is not stopped then 'democracy shall be usurped by dictatorship."

Meanwhile, media reports claim the election schedule could be announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on March 14. 

Following are the latest updates from Indian politics.

10 Mar 2024, 12:34 PM (IST)
India: West Bengal's Trinamool Congress to reveal candidate list for upcoming general elections

Read story here: 

10 Mar 2024, 12:13 PM (IST)
PM Modi launches scathing attack on TMC, says ‘Trinamool made fake MNREGA job cards’

Read more here: 

10 Mar 2024, 11:55 AM (IST)
Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Arun Goel's resignation

The Constitution, which has three pillars - Executive, Legislature, Judiciary, is the base of the democracy. The election commission's role is to ensure that the elections are conducted in a free and fair way. However, in the last 10 years, it looks like the election commission has become an extended arm of the government: Kapil Sibal

10 Mar 2024, 11:10 AM (IST)
'Election Commission or Election OMISSION?'

Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday quipped at the top election body of India, asking whether it was 'Election Ommission', as Arun Goel ressigned earlier in the day.

"India now has only ONE Election Commissioner, even as Lok Sabha elections are to be announced in few days. Why? As I have said earlier, if we do NOT stop the systematic decimation of our independent institutions, our DEMOCRACY shall be usurped by DICTATORSHIP," he said in an X post.

10 Mar 2024, 11:06 AM (IST)
TMC to hold mega rally in Kolkata today

Trinamool Congress will launch its Lok Sabha election campaign with a massive rally at Kolkata's historic Brigade Parade Grounds. Led by party chief Mamata Banerjee, the event, titled 'Jana Garjan Sabha', will see her and TMC's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee as the main speakers, aiming to energise supporters and set the stage for the forthcoming elections.

10 Mar 2024, 11:05 AM (IST)
Watch: India: Election Commissioner Arun Goel resigns weeks before General Elections

Just weeks before India's general elections ar kickstarting, India's Election Commissioner Arun Goel has stepped down from his position.

10 Mar 2024, 10:55 AM (IST)
Congress's Jairam Ramesh asks questions from the govt over EC official's resignation
10 Mar 2024, 10:54 AM (IST)
Congress 'concerned' over Election Commissioner Arun Goel's resignation

The Congress on Saturday expressed 'deep concern' over Election Commissioner Arun Goel's resignation and said that if the 'systematic decimation' of independent institutions is not stopped then 'democracy shall be usurped by dictatorship'.


 

10 Mar 2024, 10:53 AM (IST)
ECI likely to announce poll dates on March 14-15

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is likely to announce the dates for the Lok Sabha elections next week, around March 14-15, NDTV reported. ECI might declare the poll dates after visiting Jammu and Kashmir from Monday (Mar 11).
 

