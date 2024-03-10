Lok Sabha elections LIVE updates: Poll schedule likely to be announced on March 14-15

Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday quipped at the top election body of India, asking whether it was 'Election Ommission', as Arun Goel ressigned earlier in the day.

"India now has only ONE Election Commissioner, even as Lok Sabha elections are to be announced in few days. Why? As I have said earlier, if we do NOT stop the systematic decimation of our independent institutions, our DEMOCRACY shall be usurped by DICTATORSHIP," he said in an X post.