Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi to continue his West Bengal tour, launch projects in Bihar
Story highlights
Lok Sabha Elections 2024, BJP Candidates List 2024: The Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) is most likely to announce the first list of Lok Sabha candidates over the weekend, which was decided at the party’s Central Election Committee (CEC). According to the media reports, BJP's list of candidates is likely to include some high-profile names like Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Amid the awaited list of candidates, PM Modi is on the second day of his West Bengal tour. He will also be in Bihar's Aurangabad and Begusarai, where he will lay the foundation of several development projects.
India's ruling Bhartiya Janta Party's (BJP) leader and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari sent a legal notice to Congress party general secretary Jairam Ramesh and president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday (Mar 1) for sharing a "twisted, distorted" version of one of his interviews on social media platform X.
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu criticised the six disqualified Congress MLAs and called them "black snakes" amid the political crisis in the state.
The minister said that these rebel MLAs should step out of the "jail" they have been staying in for the past 72 hours.
The MLAs were disqualified for cross-voting in BJP's favour in the Rajya Sabha election.
Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh rejected all media reports stating that he is likely to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Punjab's Gurdaspur.
Taking to X, Yuvraj Singh clarified his position. The cricketer said that he has no intentions to enter into politics and will continue helping people via his foundation You We Can.
"Contrary to media reports, I'm not contesting elections from Gurdaspur. My passion lies in supporting and helping people in various capacities, and I will continue to do so through my foundation You We Can. Let's continue making a difference together to the best of our abilities," said Yuvraj Singh, in the post.
Contrary to media reports, I'm not contesting elections from Gurdaspur. My passion lies in supporting and helping people in various capacities, and I will continue to do so through my foundation @YOUWECAN. Let's continue making a difference together to the best of our abilities❤️— Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) March 1, 2024
BJP’s Lok Sabha campaign was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in West Bengal, where Sandeshkhali was used as a metaphor by the leader for every alleged wrongdoing in the state.
Sandeshkhali dominated his 29-minute speech as PM Modi appealed to “Bengal’s mothers, sisters and daughters” not to vote for Trinamool Congress.
"What Trinamool did to Sandeshkhali's sisters and daughters crossed all limits. The mastermind was arrested after nearly two months," said the PM.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a visit to Indian states of West Bengal and Bihar. In Krishnanagar, West Bengal, the PM will take part in the inauguration event of various development projects across the power, rail, and road sectors.
PM Modi will also lay foundation stone of many developmental projects in Bihar's Aurangabad and Begusarai.