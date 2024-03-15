Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Two newly-appointed poll commissioners join EC
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: The dates of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in India will be announced soon. On Friday (Mar 15), the newly-appointed election commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Dr Sukhbir Singh Sandhu joined the poll body. Both Kumar and Dr Sandhu were appointed election commissioners by the selection panel chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.
In other latest news from the elections, the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Friday an application filed by the Election Commission seeking modification of the operative portion of its March 11 order in the electoral bonds case.
The EC said the March 11 order noted that copies of the documents submitted by it to the Supreme Court in sealed cover during the course of hearing be maintained at the office of the poll body.
A first information report (FIR) has been filed against former Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl, the news agency ANI reported on Friday (Mar 15).
The Election Commission of India (ECI) published data regarding political donations through electoral bonds on its website late Thursday (Mar 14). The data, furnished after an order by the Supreme Court, revealed the ruling BJP was the biggest beneficiary of the now-banned scheme with having received INR 6,000 crore ($732 million) over the last five years.
In a few moments from now, the Supreme Court will hear an application filed by the Election Commission seeking modification of the operative portion of its March 11 order in the electoral bonds case.
Gyanesh Kumar and Dr Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, the two newly-appointed election commissioners, joined the EC on Friday.
Kumar and Dr Sandhu were appointed election commissioners by the selection panel chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.