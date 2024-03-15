LIVE TV
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Two newly-appointed poll commissioners join EC

WION Web Team
New DelhiUpdated: Mar 15, 2024, 10:42 AM IST
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Here's a look at the lates updates. Photograph:(PTI)
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: The dates of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in India will be announced soon. On Friday (Mar 15), the newly-appointed election commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Dr Sukhbir Singh Sandhu joined the poll body. Both Kumar and Dr Sandhu were appointed election commissioners by the selection panel chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Latest Updates

In other latest news from the elections, the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Friday an application filed by the Election Commission seeking modification of the operative portion of its March 11 order in the electoral bonds case.

Electoral bonds data released

The EC said the March 11 order noted that copies of the documents submitted by it to the Supreme Court in sealed cover during the course of hearing be maintained at the office of the poll body.

15 Mar 2024, 10:42 AM (IST)
Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa booked under POCSO for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor

A first information report (FIR) has been filed against former Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl, the news agency ANI reported on Friday (Mar 15).

15 Mar 2024, 10:41 AM (IST)
Electoral bonds data: List of top buyers and top beneficiaries of now-banned funding tool

The Election Commission of India (ECI) published data regarding political donations through electoral bonds on its website late Thursday (Mar 14). The data, furnished after an order by the Supreme Court, revealed the ruling BJP was the biggest beneficiary of the now-banned scheme with having received INR 6,000 crore ($732 million) over the last five years.

15 Mar 2024, 10:27 AM (IST)
Electoral bonds case: Supreme Court to hear EC's application

In a few moments from now, the Supreme Court will hear an application filed by the Election Commission seeking modification of the operative portion of its March 11 order in the electoral bonds case.

15 Mar 2024, 10:23 AM (IST)
Newly appointed poll commissioners join EC

Gyanesh Kumar and Dr Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, the two newly-appointed election commissioners, joined the EC on Friday. 

Kumar and Dr Sandhu were appointed election commissioners by the selection panel chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.

