Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Live: Nomination process for phase 1 of elections begins
Story highlights
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live Updates: The parties have been carrying out the campaign for the upcoming general elections after the detailed schedule was announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on March 16.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live News
The gazette notification was released for the polling's first phase. The voting in the first phase will be held in 102 parliamentary constituencies across 17 states and four Union territories (UTs) on April 19.
On June 4, the counting of votes will take place on all 543 Lok Sabha seats.
Follow WION for all the latest updates on 2024 India general election
PM Narendra Modi at 'Startup Mahakumbh' in Delhi's Bharat Mandapam hailed the country's startup ecosystem saying that India is the world's third largest startup ecosystem with more than 125,000 registered startups which generate employment for 1.2 million people.
#WATCH | Delhi: At the 'Startup Mahakumbh' at Bharat Mandapam, PM Modi says "India is the world's 3rd largest startup ecosystem. There are over 1.25 lakh registered startups which generate employment for over 12 lakh people. India has over 110 unicorns... Our startups have… pic.twitter.com/cC4m9cJKz2— ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2024
Tamilisai Soundararajan, former Governor of Telangana and Puducherry's Lieutenant Governor rejoined BJP days after she resigned from her posts.
#WATCH | Chennai, Tamil Nadu | Tamilisai Soundararajan rejoins BJP, two days after she resigned from the posts of Telangana Governor and Puducherry Lt Governor. pic.twitter.com/S7QJuJ7iWa— ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2024
BJP leader Jai Prakash Bhai Patel has joined the Congress in Ranchi, Jharkhand.
#WATCH | BJP leader Jai Prakash Bhai Patel joins the Congress in Ranchi, Jharkhand. pic.twitter.com/IOvk9VsOUU— ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2024
A complaint was filed by the DMK against the Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje over her recent statement which alleged that "people of Tamil Nadu were behind the Rameshwaram cafe blast, which took place in Bengaluru on March 1."
The complaint was filed with the Election Commission of India.
DMK files a complaint with the Election Commission of India over Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje's recent statement alleging that "people of Tamil Nadu were behind the Rameshwaram cafe blast, which took place in Bengaluru on March 1. pic.twitter.com/Qe2LEGCmJG— ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2024
Congress and RJD leaders held a meeting at Congress leader Mukul Wasnik's residence in Delhi to discuss seat-sharing agreement for the Indian state of Bihar.
“We hope that our alliance will win the maximum seats, I can tell you this.” said Congress MP Mohammad Javed.
Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) held a parliamentary party meeting, which was led by Chirag Paswan in Delhi, to lay down the strategy for the Lok Sabha elections.
#WATCH | Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) holds a parliamentary party meeting under the leadership of Chirag Paswan in Delhi to chalk out strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. pic.twitter.com/6f44fB1aPs— ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2024
Addressing the gathering at 'Startup Mahakumbh' at Bharat Mandapam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Today when the country is working on the road map of a Viksit Bhart 2047, I feel that this Startup Mahakumbh is of great importance. In the last decade, we have seen how India has made its mark in the IT and software sector. Now, we are seeing the trend of innovation and start-up culture in India. We are seeing it continuously growing and that is why it means a lot for all you friends from the startup world to be in this Mahakumbh."
#WATCH | Delhi: At the 'Startup Mahakumbh' at Bharat Mandapam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says "Today when the country is working on the road map of a Viksit Bhart 2047, I feel that this Startup Mahakumbh is of great importance. In the last decade, we have seen how India has… pic.twitter.com/d415YhopE7— ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2024
Former parliamentarian and Jan Adhikar Party chief Pappu Yadav is set to enter the INDIA bloc and fight Lok Sabha elections with Congress.
Lok Sabha Election Live: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the 'Startup Mahakumbh' at Bharat Mandapam.
#WATCH | Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects the 'Startup Mahakumbh' exhibition at Bharat Mandapam. pic.twitter.com/WGC9ITbusO— ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2024
Lok Sabha Election Live: Tamil Nadu CM and DMK chief MK Stalin, speaking at the releases of the manifesto, said, "It is DMK which makes the manifesto before elections and continues to do what we say, this is what our leaders taught us. As Kanimozhi said we went all over the state and listened to various people. It is not only a DMK manifesto but the people's manifesto. When the BJP came to power in 2014, they destroyed India. None of the election promises were fulfilled. We have formed the INDIA alliance and we will form our government in 2024. In our manifesto, we have announced special schemes for TN and schemes for every district are given in this manifesto."
Tamil Nadu CM and DMK chief MK Stalin says "It is DMK which makes the manifesto before elections and continues to do what we say, this is what our leaders taught us. As Kanimozhi said we went all over the state and listened to various people. It is not only a DMK manifesto but… https://t.co/FgVDorIxDk pic.twitter.com/BlKD2YQrfr— ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2024
DMK released its manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections. Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, DMK MP Kanimozhi and other party leaders were present at the event.
#WATCH | Chennai: DMK released its manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, in the presence of Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, DMK MP Kanimozhi and other party leaders. pic.twitter.com/s5HUGsQkoR— ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2024
Speaking at the release of manifesto, DMK MP Kanimozhi said, "The manifesto of DMK is always an important one for us. I thank our leader MK Stalin for allowing me to head the manifesto committee and thank all the committee members. We saw how much this Dravidian model government has done for the people of the state. This election manifesto will help us to take our Dravidian model all over India. I am sure of securing not only 40 seats in Tamil Nadu but a good number of seats in the country too."
AIADMK released its first list of 16 candidates for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. AIADMK gave five seats to the DMDK and talks are continuing to finalise other seats.
"In the AIADMK alliance, DMDMK is to contest in 5 seats, SDPI in 1 seat and Puthiya Tamilagam in 1 seat, from Tenkasi constituency," said AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami.
Chennai, Tamil Nadu | AIADMK releases its first list of 16 candidates for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. pic.twitter.com/DlpzAqMXaA— ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2024
Lok Sabha Election Live: The gazette notification was released for the first phase of polling which will take place on April 19 and will cover 102 constituencies across 17 states and 4 UTs. After this, the nomination process for the first phase commenced. The last date fir filing nomination papers is March 27. On March 28, the nominations will be scrutinised, and the last date for withdrawing nominations is March 30.