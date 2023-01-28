ugc_banner
LIVE Updates | Two Indian Air Force fighter planes crash in Madhya Pradesh, one pilot dead

WION Web Team
New Delhi, IndiaUpdated: Jan 28, 2023, 04:33 PM IST

Indian Air Force jets crash. Photograph:(ANI)

Two IAF fighter planes crash in the Morena district of Madhya Pradesh.

Two fighter planes of the Indian Air Force (IAF)—Sukhoi-30 and Mirage-2000—crashed in India on Saturday (January 28), local police officials said. Initial reports have confirmed that one pilot lost his life. 

28 Jan 2023, 4:31 PM (IST)
IAF jets crash

Although, there's no official confirmation, but one aircraft crashed in Morena in MP and the other one is believed to have gone down 100km away in Rajasthan's Bharatpur. 

28 Jan 2023, 4:30 PM (IST)
IAF jets crash | Latest update

Officials confirmed that the two pilots of the Sukhoi-30MKI aircraft ejected safely while the pilot of the Mirage-2000 lost his life. 
 

28 Jan 2023, 4:27 PM (IST)
Defence Minister monitoring developments closely

As quoted by news agency PTI, sources said that Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was briefed by Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari on the crash of two IAF aircraft. Singh is monitoring the developments closely. 
 

28 Jan 2023, 4:23 PM (IST)
MP chief minister's instruction for quick rescue and relief work

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said in a tweet, "The news of the crash of Sukhoi-30 and Mirage-2000 aircraft of the Air Force near Kolaras in Morena is very sad. I have instructed the local administration to cooperate with the Air Force in quick rescue and relief work. I pray to God that the pilots of the planes are safe." 

28 Jan 2023, 4:21 PM (IST)
IAF releases details

Indian Air Force said that they "deeply regret to inform that Wg Cdr Hanumanth Rao Sarathi suffered fatal injuries during the accident".

"All air warriors and the fraternity stand strongly with the bereaved family," IAF added. 

28 Jan 2023, 4:02 PM (IST)
IAF jets crash | Video from crash site

Watch this video by news agency ANI. 

28 Jan 2023, 3:56 PM (IST)
IAF jets crash on Jan 28

Watch this report: 

28 Jan 2023, 3:54 PM (IST)
Sukhoi-Mirage crash

Indian Air Force launched a probe to determine the cause of accident. 

28 Jan 2023, 3:40 PM (IST)
IAF jets crash | Did the planes collide against each other?

Reports have stated that the possible mid-air collision between the two aircraft took place when they were flying a simulated combat mission at very high speeds. 

Morena Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Bagri confirmed the crash. Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Adarsh Katiyar told PTI that the cause of the crash is not clear yet. 

"It is not clear whether the planes collided against each other or not," he said. 

28 Jan 2023, 3:38 PM (IST)
Two IAF fighter planes crashed

Two fighter planes of the Indian Air Force (IAF)—Sukhoi-30 and Mirage-2000—crashed in Morena, a district in the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday (January 28), local police officials said. 

Initial reports have confirmed that one pilot lost his life. 