LIVE Updates | Two Indian Air Force fighter planes crash in Madhya Pradesh, one pilot dead
Story highlights
Two fighter planes of the Indian Air Force (IAF)—Sukhoi-30 and Mirage-2000—crashed in India on Saturday (January 28), local police officials said. Initial reports have confirmed that one pilot lost his life.
Get the latest updates here:
Although, there's no official confirmation, but one aircraft crashed in Morena in MP and the other one is believed to have gone down 100km away in Rajasthan's Bharatpur.
Officials confirmed that the two pilots of the Sukhoi-30MKI aircraft ejected safely while the pilot of the Mirage-2000 lost his life.
As quoted by news agency PTI, sources said that Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was briefed by Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari on the crash of two IAF aircraft. Singh is monitoring the developments closely.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said in a tweet, "The news of the crash of Sukhoi-30 and Mirage-2000 aircraft of the Air Force near Kolaras in Morena is very sad. I have instructed the local administration to cooperate with the Air Force in quick rescue and relief work. I pray to God that the pilots of the planes are safe."
Indian Air Force said that they "deeply regret to inform that Wg Cdr Hanumanth Rao Sarathi suffered fatal injuries during the accident".
"All air warriors and the fraternity stand strongly with the bereaved family," IAF added.
The IAF deeply regrets to inform that Wg Cdr Hanumanth Rao Sarathi suffered fatal injuries during the accident. All air warriors and the fraternity stand strongly with the bereaved family.— Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) January 28, 2023
Watch this video by news agency ANI.
#WATCH | Wreckage seen. A Sukhoi-30 and Mirage 2000 aircraft crashed near Morena, Madhya Pradesh. Search and rescue operations launched. The two aircraft had taken off from the Gwalior air base where an exercise was going on. pic.twitter.com/xqCJ2autOe— ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2023
Watch this report:
Indian Air Force launched a probe to determine the cause of accident.
Two fighter aircraft of IAF were involved in an accident near Gwalior today morning. The aircraft were on routine operational flying training mission.— Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) January 28, 2023
One of the three pilots involved, sustained fatal injuries. An inquiry has been ordered to determine the cause of the accident.
Reports have stated that the possible mid-air collision between the two aircraft took place when they were flying a simulated combat mission at very high speeds.
Morena Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Bagri confirmed the crash. Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Adarsh Katiyar told PTI that the cause of the crash is not clear yet.
"It is not clear whether the planes collided against each other or not," he said.
