LIVE updates: PM Modi pays tribute to Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Bangabandhu Mausoleum Complex

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin the second day of his Bangladesh visit by offering prayers at Jeshoreshwari and Orkandi temples in southwestern Shatkhira and Gopalganj on Saturday.

Prime Minister Modi, who had the jam-packed first-day of Bangladesh's visit, will fly off to Ishwaripur village today and offer puja at the Jeshoreshwari Kali Temple, which is one of the 51 Shakti Peeths, scattered across India and neighbouring countries.

He will also visit the 'Mausoleum of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman' in Tungipara of Gopalganj district.



The Prime Minister arrived here on Friday on the two-day visit to Bangladesh and attended the 50th birthday celebration of the country in Dhaka in the presence of Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina. This is his first visit to a foreign country since the Covid-19 pandemic broke out last year.