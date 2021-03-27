LIVE updates: PM Modi pays tribute to Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Bangabandhu Mausoleum Complex

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Bangabandhu Mausoleum Complex, Tungipara. (Photo courtesy: @MEAIndia) Photograph: Twitter
PM Modi is in Bangladesh on March 26-27 to attend the celebration of that country's 50th year of liberation from Pakistan and the centenary year of its founder Sheikh Mujibur Rehman, Premier Sheikh Hasina's father. The two countries are also celebrating 50 years of the establishment of diplomatic ties.
Mar 27, 2021, 12.27 PM
One of the tallest leaders of the last Century, whose life and ideals continue to inspire millions!— Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) March 27, 2021
PM @narendramodi and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina planted a sapling at Bangabandhu Mausoleum Complex. pic.twitter.com/LTcJpQTgiu
Mar 27, 2021, 12.24 PM
“The life of Bangabandhu epitomized the freedom struggle of the people of Bangladesh for their rights, for the preservation of their inclusive culture and their identity.”
PM Narendra Modi’s message in the visitor book at Bangabandhu Mausoleum Complex
Mar 27, 2021, 12.00 PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi plants a sapling at Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Bangabandhu Mausoleum Complex, Tungipara. Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina also present. pic.twitter.com/qpiZc8rfnE— ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2021
Mar 27, 2021, 11.28 AM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the founder of Bangladesh, at Bangabandhu Mausoleum Complex, Tungipara. (ANI Photo)
Mar 27, 2021, 11.20 AM
WION's @sidhant tells you how newspapers in #Bangladesh covered the first day of PM @narendramodi's visit to the country#Bangladesh50 #BangladeshIndiaFriendship #BangladeshAt50 pic.twitter.com/QF3cKP34nG— WION (@WIONews) March 27, 2021
Mar 27, 2021, 11.14 AM
Watch: Indian PM Narendra Modi is set to hold bilateral consultations with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina
Mar 27, 2021, 11.00 AM
Mar 27, 2021, 10.59 AM
Mar 27, 2021, 10.51 AM
Mar 27, 2021, 10.45 AM
#WATCH "Today, I got the opportunity to offer prayers before Maa Kali...I prayed to her to free the human race from COVID19," says Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Jeshoreshwari Kali Temple in Bangladesh pic.twitter.com/Jxz8v425xQ— ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2021
Mar 27, 2021, 10.25 AM
Today, I got the opportunity to visit this Shaktipeeth to pay obeisance to Maa Kali. I prayed to her to free the human race from Covid-19.
PM Narendra Modi at Jeshoreshwari Kali Temple in Ishwaripur, Bangladesh
Mar 27, 2021, 10.20 AM
Bangladesh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at Jeshoreshwari Kali Temple in Ishwaripur, Satkhira district today as part of his two-day visit to the country. pic.twitter.com/lQyGSyebIw— ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2021
Mar 27, 2021, 10.14 AM
Dhaka papers prominently covered PM @narendramodi's visit, featuring him awarding the Gandhi Peace Prize to Sheikh Mujibur Rahman posthumously. It was handed to his daughter and PM Sheikh Hasina's sister Sheikh Rehana— WION (@WIONews) March 27, 2021
Pic courtesy: @sidhant
Mar 27, 2021, 09.56 AM
Bangladesh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at Jeshoreshwari Kali Temple in Ishwaripur, Satkhira district.— ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2021
This is the second day of the PM's two-day visit to the country. pic.twitter.com/enEYPZvG6O
Mar 27, 2021, 09.47 AM
#LIVE | Prime Minister @narendramodi begins the second day of his #Bangladesh visit by offering prayers at Jeshoreshwari and Orkandi temples in southwestern Shatkhira and Gopalganj#ModiInBangladesh #Bangladesh50 https://t.co/v9PC8eqf8T— WION (@WIONews) March 27, 2021
Mar 27, 2021, 09.31 AM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin the second day of his Bangladesh visit by offering prayers at Jeshoreshwari and Orkandi temples in southwestern Shatkhira and Gopalganj on Saturday.
Prime Minister Modi, who had the jam-packed first-day of Bangladesh's visit, will fly off to Ishwaripur village today and offer puja at the Jeshoreshwari Kali Temple, which is one of the 51 Shakti Peeths, scattered across India and neighbouring countries.
He will also visit the 'Mausoleum of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman' in Tungipara of Gopalganj district.
The Prime Minister arrived here on Friday on the two-day visit to Bangladesh and attended the 50th birthday celebration of the country in Dhaka in the presence of Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina. This is his first visit to a foreign country since the Covid-19 pandemic broke out last year.