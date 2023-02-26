India: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia arrested by CBI
Deputy Chief Minister of the Indian capital city Delhi, Manish Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after nearly eight hours of questioning in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the liquor policy.
In a statement, late Sunday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said that the Deputy CM was arrested over "the ongoing investigation of a case related to alleged irregularities in framing and implementation of the excise policy of Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD)."
It added, "The instant case was registered against Deputy Chief Minister and In charge Excise Minister, GNCTD of Delhi and 14 others for investigation into the matter...Excise Policy for the year 2021-22 and extending post tender benefits to private persons."
Addressing the case, the CBI officials wrote that Sisodia was issued a notice for attending the investigation on February 19 but sought "one week citing his pre-occupation".
The officials had taken that into account and summoned the deputy CM today (February 26), for answering questions "evaded by him" during his last examination on October 17, last year and questions about "incriminating role based on evidence collected during investigation of the case."
During the examination, "he gave evasive replies and did not cooperate the investigation despite being confronted with evidence to the contrary. Therefore, he has been arrested. The arrested accused will be produced before the Designated Court, Delhi," said the CBI.
Delhi Deputy CM, Manish Sisodia who was arrested by the CBI, earlier today for alleged corruption will spend the night at the headquarters of CBI and undergo a medical check-up tomorrow morning before being presented in a designated court, as per media reports.
Following the arrest of senior politician of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia Rapid Action Force (RAF) deployed outside the CBI headquarters in the national capital.
Delhi | Rapid Action Force (RAF) deployed outside the CBI headquarters after Deputy CM Manish Sisodia was arrested in connection with liquor policy case. pic.twitter.com/BT7D17aySX— ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2023
This comes hours after a few other leaders and supporters of the party gathered to protest near the CBI headquarters while the deputy CM was still being questioned. At least 50 people including lawmakers have been detained since morning, said the local police.
"They were stopped and not allowed to cross the barricade. They sat on the main road and obstructed traffic. They were requested to vacate the place as Section 144 of CrPC had been imposed in the area," said, Chandan Chowdhary, Deputy Commissioner of Police. (South).
- The arrest of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia took place on Sunday evening for corruption allegations in bringing a new liquor sale policy in the Indian national capital.
- CBI has alleged that the liquor companies were involved in framing of the 2021 policy and lawmakers were poised to gain millions from the liquor lobby dubbed the "South Group".
- The central agency also claimed that if the policy would have been implemented, it would have led to 12 per cent profit for lawmakers involved out of which 6 per cent was routed to public servants through middlemen.
- Sisodia is said to be one of the primary accused in the CBI FIR for the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 was scrapped on July 31 last year.
- According to a report by the Delhi chief secretary, Sisodia undertook major decisions which were allegedly in violation of the statutory provisions and that the proposed policy had major financial implications.
- Since then the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and CBI have registered cases alleging that there were irregularities during the modification of the policy in question.
India's Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Delhi Deputy Chief Minister, Manish Sisodia after nearly 8 hours of questioning, on Sunday (February 26).
He had been at the central agency's office since the morning after being summoned in connection with the alleged irregularities and corruption in the formulation and implementation of the liquor policy for 2021-22 which has now been scrapped.