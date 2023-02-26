India: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia arrested by CBI

In a statement, late Sunday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said that the Deputy CM was arrested over "the ongoing investigation of a case related to alleged irregularities in framing and implementation of the excise policy of Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD)."

It added, "The instant case was registered against Deputy Chief Minister and In charge Excise Minister, GNCTD of Delhi and 14 others for investigation into the matter...Excise Policy for the year 2021-22 and extending post tender benefits to private persons."

Addressing the case, the CBI officials wrote that Sisodia was issued a notice for attending the investigation on February 19 but sought "one week citing his pre-occupation".



The officials had taken that into account and summoned the deputy CM today (February 26), for answering questions "evaded by him" during his last examination on October 17, last year and questions about "incriminating role based on evidence collected during investigation of the case."



During the examination, "he gave evasive replies and did not cooperate the investigation despite being confronted with evidence to the contrary. Therefore, he has been arrested. The arrested accused will be produced before the Designated Court, Delhi," said the CBI.