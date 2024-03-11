LIVE Updates: Security beef up in Delhi after India announces implementation of CAA
The Indian government on Monday (Mar 11) announced the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act.
जो कहा सो किया...— BJP (@BJP4India) March 11, 2024
मोदी सरकार ने नागरिकता संशोधन कानून (CAA) की अधिसूचना जारी कर पूरी की अपनी गारंटी। pic.twitter.com/YW8mFyjJxJ
Local reports said that security has been beefed up in and around sensitive areas of Delhi after the government announced the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government notified the rules for the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on Monday, March 11, 2024. The announcement came just weeks ahead of the General Elections in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking a third consecutive term.
The spokesperson said in a tweet that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will notify today of the rules under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA-2019).
These rules, called the Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2024 will enable the persons eligible under CAA-2019 to apply for a grant of Indian citizenship. The applications will be submitted in a completely online mode for which a web portal has been provided.
After CAA rules issued, undocumented Hindus, Sikhs from Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh will now get citizenship.
