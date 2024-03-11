LIVE Updates: Security beef up in Delhi after India announces implementation of CAA

The spokesperson said in a tweet that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will notify today of the rules under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA-2019).

These rules, called the Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2024 will enable the persons eligible under CAA-2019 to apply for a grant of Indian citizenship. The applications will be submitted in a completely online mode for which a web portal has been provided.

