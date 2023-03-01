G20 foreign ministers' meet highlights | Blinken arrives in Delhi
G20 foreign ministers meet Live Updates: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in India early Wednesday for the G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting (G20 FMM). The Russian Foreign Ministry in its statement on Tuesday said that Lavrov and India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will meet and discuss several regional topics including "developments in Ukraine".
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in the Indian capital, New Delhi, on Wednesday, to attend the G20 Foreign Affairs Ministers' Meeting tomorrow. The US diplomat while speaking with reporters in Tashkent earlier, said, he has no plans to meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang at the G20 Foreign Affairs Meeting in New Delhi.
Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson on Wednesday said China stands ready to work with all parties to ensure that the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting will send a positive signal on multilateralism, food and energy security and development cooperation.
Argentina Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero gave Argentine selection shirts with the 3 stars, three championships of the World Cup of football, to EAM Jaishankar. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met With Brazilian Delegation and held talks with Turkiye Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in New Delhi. Lavrov also takes part in the opening ceremony of the Leo Tolstoy – Mahatma Gandhi exhibition.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address the G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting in New Delhi on Wednesday.
Days after a gathering of G20 finance ministers meeting in Bengaluru in the Indian state of Karnataka, G20 foreign ministers meeting is all set to take place in New Delhi.
The Russia-Ukraine conflict was one of the main points that figured during the finance ministers' meeting. The meeting failed to come out with a joint communique over differences between the West and the combined stand of Russia and China.
"We will see tomm.." says Josep Borrell High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy to WION on G20 talks.
"We will see tomm.." Josep Borrell High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy to WION on G20 talks.
India on Wednesday emphasised the use of crypto-currencies which are increasingly used to finance terrorism-related activities.
At a special briefing on G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting, India's Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said, "What we expect from tomorrow's meet is a clear, strong all-encompassing message on the problem of terrorism on its challenges and the need for the G20 countries to come together to fight, address and defeat it comprehensively. Naturally, crypto will form one constituent of it."
India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) must be practical, said UK Foreign secretary James Cleverly and added "it will send strong signals to the world that our great countries are committed to building a closer partnership." UK and India are the sixth and fifth largest economies and must work closely for the world's economic security, he added.
British Foreign Minister James Cleverly raised the issue of tax searches at the BBC's offices in India during a meeting with his counterpart. New Delhi responded by saying that Cleverly was told that all entities operating in India must comply fully with relevant laws and regulations."
International affairs Harsh V Pant speaks to WION as the Narendra Modi led-Indian government aims to build consensus at the G20 meet.
Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov and his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar held a meeting on Wednesday. The two leaders assessed the current situation in context of the Ukraine war and ironed out issues of local currencies for settling trade, news agency Reuters reported citing a senior Russian official.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who is set to visit India for the G20 foreign minister meeting, is wrapping up a brief tour of Central Asia in Uzbekistan before heading to New Delhi.
India on Wednesday reaffirmed its position on the Russia-Ukraine conflict as Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra told a briefing: "This isn't an era of war. Dialogue and diplomacy are the way forward. The agenda is for the foreign ministers to discuss in the meet." Last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made similar remarks at the SCO Summit, which was attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin.
India's Foreign Minster S Jaishankar held a flurry of discussions on Wednesday ahead of the key meeting on Thursday (March 2). Among others, Jaishankar met Josep Borrell Fontelles, High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, European Union Commission."Our conversation focused on the G20 agenda and the Ukraine conflict. Appreciated the steady growth of India-EU cooperation," he tweeted post the meeting.
The EU looks forward to cooperating with the Indian presidency of the G20 to steer our group throughout this year.
Borell also shared details on his Twitter feed. "Productive meeting with Minister @DrSJaishankar on key issues ahead of @g20org, such as Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, or the global debt crisis. India is a key partner for the EU. I want to deepen our strategic partnership & collaboration on regional and global challenges. (sic)," he posted.
"What we expect from tomorrow's foreign minister meeting is a very clear, strong and all-encompassing message on the problem of terrorism and need for G20 countries to fight against it together. Larger challenge of counter-terrorism and narco-terrorism will be in focus," India's Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra was quoted as saying by news agency ANI as he addressed a briefing. "Given the developing situation of Russia-Ukraine, naturally, it'll be an important point of discussion during the Foreign Ministers meet. They will focus on the Russia-Ukraine situation... it'll be important to see what understanding is developed."
Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar has been posting updates on Twitter about his meetings with his counterparts from other countries. In a tweet on Wednesday, he shared details about meeting Geoffrey Onyeama, Nigeria's Foreign Minister. The Foreign Minister "underlined India’s strong commitment to the Global South and the interests of the African Union," the post read.
Good to meet FM Geoffrey Onyeama of Nigeria this afternoon.
Underlined India’s strong commitment to the Global South and the interests of the African Union. pic.twitter.com/yAATMXXRtv
Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra has said that the impact of Russia-Ukraine conflict on economic and development cooperation is also important an issue for India.
It will be one of largest gatherings of foreign ministers to be hosted by any G20 presidency: Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra on G20 foreign ministers' meet.
Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and India`s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will talk about a number of regional topics, including "developments in Ukraine" at the G20 Foreign Ministers meeting. Lavrov and Jaishankar will discuss ways to further advance cooperation in key areas, as well as coordinate the schedule of upcoming contacts.
UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly will launch a new exchange scheme for young British and Indian professionals during the visit for G20 foreign ministers meet. The scheme will enable them to live and work in the two countries. The foreign secretary will also announce that the UK is to appoint a Tech Envoy to the Indo-Pacific region.
