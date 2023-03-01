G20 foreign ministers' meet highlights | Blinken arrives in Delhi

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday said that he has no plans to meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang at the G20 Foreign Affairs Meeting in New Delhi.

Blinken will later today arrive in New Delhi to attend the meet which will also mark the presence of Lavrov and Qin. Blinken was on a tour to Central Asia nations of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

"No plans to see either (China or Russia's foreign ministers) at the G20, although I suspect that we will certainly be in group sessions of one kind or another together," Blinken told reporters in the Uzbek capital.



