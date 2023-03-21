Earthquake updates: 6.6 temblor jolts Afghanistan, Pakistan, north India
Strong tremors shook most of north India on Tuesday evening. The tremors lasted for several seconds and caused panic among people. Get all the updates here:
Punjab: People gather in open spaces in Ludhiana. "I was sitting on the sofa and talking to my son when it started shaking. I raised an alarm. Everyone rushed out, very strong tremors were felt," says a local woman. "I was setting my bed when my husband raised an alarm & told me to rush out. Everyone gathered outside," says another person.
Uttar Pradesh: People rush out of their houses to open spaces as several parts of north India experience strong tremors of earthquake. (Visuals from Golf City, Noida)
Panic-stricken people rushed out of buildings. However, there was no immediate report of any loss of life or property. The tremors were felt around 10.20 pm.
National Centre for Seismology reported that the earthquake with a magnitude of 6.6 on the Richter Scale hit 133km SSE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan at 10:17pm IST.
Pakistan's ARY News reported that earthquake shocks in Islamabad, Lahore and Peshawar.
Earthquake tremors felt in New Delhi.
Uttar Pradesh: People rush out of their houses in Vasundhara, Ghaziabad as strong earthquake tremors felt in several parts of north India.