Live updates: Bangladesh 50th Anniversary — PM Narendra Modi pays his respect at National Martyrs Memorial in Dhaka

WION Web Team NEW DELHI Mar 26, 2021, 09.44 AM (IST)

PM Narendra Modi writes his message in a visitor's book at National Martyr’s Memorial in Dhaka.(Picture courtesy: @PIB_India/Twitter) Photograph: Twitter

PM Modi will be in Bangladesh on March 26-27 to attend the celebration of that country's 50th year of liberation from Pakistan and the centenary year of its founder Sheikh Mujibur Rehman, Premier Sheikh Hasina's father. The two countries are also celebrating 50 years of the establishment of diplomatic ties.

Mar 26, 2021, 12.46 PM

Watch: Hindus positively influence Bangladesh's important areas
 

Mar 26, 2021, 12.45 PM

Watch: Bangladesh liberation war — Untold stories

Mar 26, 2021, 12.42 PM

“Their valour will continue to inspire future generations to fight injustice and defend the cause of righteousness”, PM Narendra Modi writes his message in visitor's book at National Martyr’s Memorial in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

Mar 26, 2021, 12.38 PM

Also read | Pakistanis addressed us as servants: A Bangladesh war veteran remembers

Lieutenant Colonel (Retd) Quazi Sazzad Ali Zahir is a Mujti jodhas, or Mukti Bahini war veteran, in the Bangladesh Liberation War. Bangladesh government awarded him the title of Bir Protik for his bravery in the war and India honoured him its fourth highest civilian award, the Padma Shri, in 2021.

Mar 26, 2021, 12.22 PM

Mar 26, 2021, 12.13 PM

Bangladeshi newspapers today carried the news on visit of Indian PM Modi prominently. (Picture courtesy: Sidhant Sibal)

Mar 26, 2021, 12.13 PM

Mar 26, 2021, 12.12 PM

Mar 26, 2021, 11.59 AM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi signs the visitors' book at National Martyrs' Memorial in Dhaka. (ANI Photo)

Mar 26, 2021, 11.55 AM

Mar 26, 2021, 11.51 AM

Mar 26, 2021, 11.47 AM

Mar 26, 2021, 11.33 AM

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his host, Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, visit a martyr’s memorial in Savar for a wreath-laying ceremony as Bangladeshi celebrates 50 years of its independence on Friday within events being held to mark 50 years of diplomatic ties and the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Mar 26, 2021, 11.23 AM

Mar 26, 2021, 11.11 AM

Mar 26, 2021, 10.59 AM

Indian PM Narendra Modi is visiting Bangladesh to mark three major events

  • Mujib Borsho, the birth centenary of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman
  • 50 years of the establishment of diplomatic ties between India and Bangladesh
  • 50 years of Bangladesh's war of liberation

Mar 26, 2021, 10.55 AM

Mar 26, 2021, 10.44 AM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi accorded Guard of Honour at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka, Bangladesh. (ANI Photo)

Mar 26, 2021, 10.40 AM

Mar 26, 2021, 10.37 AM

Mar 26, 2021, 10.34 AM

Mar 26, 2021, 10.17 AM

Mar 26, 2021, 10.16 AM

Mar 26, 2021, 10.16 AM

Mar 26, 2021, 10.16 AM

Mar 26, 2021, 10.14 AM

'From bottomless basket to vibrant economy': Bangladesh is far ahead of Pakistan in development indicators

The 1971 India-Pakistan war was a military confrontation that led to the birth of a new country in South Asia, Bangladesh.And after emerging as an independent nation, Bangladesh was in economic turmoil, wracked by poverty and famine, for several years.

Mar 26, 2021, 10.13 AM

Happy my first foreign visit after COVID onset is to friendly neighbour Bangladesh: PM Modi

Modi said he will be visiting Bangladesh on March 26-27 at the invitation of Prime Minister Hasina, and looks forward to his participation at the Bangladesh National Day celebrations on Friday.

Mar 26, 2021, 10.13 AM

Two national Anthems, one author: The India-Bangladesh Tagore connection

As Bangladesh marks 50 years of independence, the two countries rejoice about the shared love and gratitude for the Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore.
 

Mar 26, 2021, 10.10 AM

Bangla: The language at the heart of Bangladesh independence movement

February 21 is celebrated the world over as International Mother Language Day. Chosen by UNESCO in 1999 as the day to honour mother tongues and linguistics across the world, February 21 is a historic day for Bangladesh, with a story stained in blood.
 

Mar 26, 2021, 10.07 AM

Also read: Delighted that PM of biggest democracy is joining our independence celebration — Bangladesh FM

Bangladesh's Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen has expressed his delight that "PM of the biggest democracy" is taking part in the country's 50th independence anniversary celebration. Speaking exclusively to our Diplomatic Correspondent Sidhant Sibal, Momen said,"Our relationship with India was rock solid."

Mar 26, 2021, 10.00 AM

Mar 26, 2021, 10.00 AM

Mar 26, 2021, 09.59 AM

Mar 26, 2021, 09.52 AM

Bangladesh celebrates 50 years of its Independence and National Day today coinciding with the grand celebration of the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. (Picture courtesy: Sidhant Sibal)

Mar 26, 2021, 09.51 AM

The 10-day grand celebration will end today following the celebration of Independence and National Day with the attendance of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in person as the guest of honour. (Picture courtesy: Sidhant Sibal)

Mar 26, 2021, 09.46 AM

Also read: PM Modi leaves for Bangladesh for a two-day visit
 

Mar 26, 2021, 09.44 AM

The prime minister had on Thursday said he will hold substantive discussions with his Bangladeshi counterpart, Sheikh Hasina, during the visit, as he expressed happiness that his first foreign tour after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic will be to a friendly neighbouring country with which India shares deep ties.



