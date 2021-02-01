LIVE Union Budget 2021: India's finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman set to present Modi's government's Budget in Parliament today

What Indian corporates, economists and market experts expect

In Union Budget 2021, corporates and industry lobby groups expect the government to announce greater spending on healthcare and infrastructure, as well as tax breaks for the automotive, manufacturing and tourism industries, reeling from the coronavirus crisis.

The drugs industry is hoping for incentives to spur more investment in research and development (R&D), via bigger tax deductions on R&D spending, said Sudarshan Jain, secretary-general of the Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance.