LIVE Union Budget 2021: India's finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman set to present Modi's government's Budget in Parliament today

File photo. Photograph: Zee News Network
Feb 01, 2021, 08.17 AM
What Indian corporates, economists and market experts expect
In Union Budget 2021, corporates and industry lobby groups expect the government to announce greater spending on healthcare and infrastructure, as well as tax breaks for the automotive, manufacturing and tourism industries, reeling from the coronavirus crisis.
The drugs industry is hoping for incentives to spur more investment in research and development (R&D), via bigger tax deductions on R&D spending, said Sudarshan Jain, secretary-general of the Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance.
Feb 01, 2021, 08.13 AM
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the Economic Survey had highlighted recent efforts to cut down on regulation and encourage investment in the agriculture and defence sectors.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said the Budget will be in continuation of government efforts to revive sectors impacted by pandemic which has hit all economic activities and led to millions of job losses mainly in small businesses.
Feb 01, 2021, 07.48 AM
Ahead of her Budget presentation, the finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and her team will meet President Ram Nath Kovind and will likely be accompanied by her deputy Anurag Thakur and other officials of the finance ministry.
The cabinet will hold a meeting at 10:15 am before the Budget presentation in Parliament.
Feb 01, 2021, 07.46 AM
Time to fulfill dreams of freedom fighters, says PM Modi ahead of the Budget session
Ahead of the budget session of Parliament Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that this decade is very important for the bright future of India.
"Today commences the first Session of this decade. This decade is very important for the bright future of India. A golden opportunity has come before the nation to fulfil the dreams seen by the freedom fighters," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Feb 01, 2021, 07.44 AM
Real estate sector pinning hopes on infrastructure status and tax incentives
The real estate sector, which took a hard hit due to COVID-19, is pinning hopes on the Union Budget to be presented on Monday for easing regulatory norms and for steps which will help in completion of pending projects and sale of build-up houses.
Neetish Sarda, founder of the co-working space company Smartworks, said that the pandemic has accelerated the need for flexible office spaces and the co-working market is poised for growth with new entrants.
Feb 01, 2021, 07.38 AM
India's finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled begin her Budget speech at around 11 am in Parliament on Monday.