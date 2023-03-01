LIVE| Tripura Elections 2023 Results: Exit polls predict landslide victory for BJP alliance, shocker for CPM, TMC
The Tripura Assembly elections were conducted on February 16. According to the exit poll, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) shall win 29-36 seats, CPM+ shall win 13-21 and Tipra 11-16. The other parties might grab 0-3 seats in the Tripura Legislative Assembly. In 2018 polls, the BJP-led NDA grabbed 44 out of 60 seats. In 2023, CPM and Congress formed a pre-poll alliance to counter the Bharatiya Janata Party. The BJP has retained the IPFT (Indigenous People Front of Tripura) as its regional partner.
Various channels predicted the election results based on exit polls, and it shows that the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) would win big both in Meghalaya and Tripura. In Nagaland, the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) was seen taking the lead. NDPP is backed by the BJP, and with this BJP’s chances look good at the 2023 Assembly Election.
The tenure of the 12th Tripura Assembly is scheduled to end on March 22 2023. The last assembly elections were held in February 2018, after which the BJP formed the state government and Biplab Kumar Deb became the Chief Minister. Though Biplab Kumar Deb resigned from the post of Chief Minister on May 14 2022 and was then succeeded by Manik Saha as the new CM of the state.
Take a look at the current status of the Tripura state assembly:
Total seats- 60
• Current strength - 53
• BJP - 33
• IPFT - 4
• CPI (M)- 15
• Congress - 1
• Vacant - 7
Current Chief Minister- Manik Saha
A total of 259 candidates competed against each other in the electoral race for a seat in the Tripura assembly. Out of these 259 candidates, only 20 were women candidates. BJP contested 55 assembly seats with its all IPFT fielding candidates in six constituencies. The CPI (M) contested 47 seats and the Congress fought in 13 constituencies. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) fielded nominees in 28 constituencies. The rest 58 candidates contested independently. The ruling BJP has fielded the highest number of women candidates with 12 women. The Tipra Motha contested 42 seats.
A total of 28.13 lakh voters were eligible to exercise their franchise on February 16, and the final voter turnout was one of the highest- 87.6 per cent.
According to the data, chief minister Manik Saha’s constituency, Town Bordowali, recorded the lowest turnout of the 60 assembly seats that went to polls. In 2018, voter turnout here was recorded at 89.3%. The official data registered an 89.1% turnout from female voters, higher than the total male voters at 86.1%. Whereas 67.7% of eligible electors belonging to the third gender category exercised their franchise, taking the total voter turnout up to 87.63%.
Out of total 259 candidates in Tripura, 30 are women from different political parties contesting for the assembly elections. Among the political parties, the BJP has fielded the maximum number of women candidates. Check the full list of women candidates here:
|S. No.
|Candidate
|Constituency
|Party
|1
|Archana Urang
|ASHARAMBARI (ST)
|IND
|2
|Kuheli Das (Sinha)
|PRATAPGARH (SC)
|AITC
|3
|Suchitra Debbarma
|AMBASSA (ST)
|BJP
|4
|Himani Debbarma
|GOLAGHATI (ST)
|BJP
|5
|Brinda Rani Debbarma
|GOLAGHATI (ST)
|CPI(M)
|6
|Indrakhela Chakma
|KARAMCHARA (ST)
|IND
|7
|Shibani Bhowmik
|TOWN BARDOWALI
|IND
|8
|Swapna Debbarma
|MANDAI BAZAR (ST)
|Tipra Motha Party
|9
|Antara Sarkar Deb
|KAMALASAGAR
|BJP
|10
|Indrakhela Chakma
|KANCHANPUR (ST)
|IND
|11
|Nandita Debbarma(Reang)
|RAIMA VALLEY (ST)
|Tipra Motha Party
|12
|Manihar Debbarma
|KALYANPUR-PRAMODNAGAR
|Tipra Motha Party
|13
|Jayanti Deb Barma
|ASHARAMBARI (ST)
|Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura
|14
|Rubi Ghosh
|KAMALPUR
|INC
|15
|Swapna Das Paul
|SURMA (SC)
|BJP
|16
|Lakshmi Nag (Barman)
|KHAYERPUR
|Tipra Motha Party
|17
|Swapna Majumder
|RAJNAGAR (SC)
|BJP
|18
|Meri Debbarma
|KAMALPUR
|Tipra Motha Party
|19
|Bijita Nath
|BAGBASSA
|CPI(M)
|20
|Mina Rani Sarkar
|BADHARGHAT (SC)
|BJP
|21
|Pratima Bhoumik
|DHANPUR
|BJP
|22
|Papia Dutta
|AGARTALA
|BJP
|23
|Kalyani Saha Roy
|TELIAMURA
|BJP
|24
|Kalpana Sinha
|BAGBASSA
|Tipra Motha Party
|25
|Sutapa Ghosh
|KAMALASAGAR
|AITC
|26
|Patal Kanya Jamatia
|AMPINAGAR (ST)
|BJP
|27
|Malina Debnath
|JUBARAJNAGAR
|BJP
|28
|Sujata Datta
|BANAMALIPUR
|IND
|29
|Santana Chakma
|PECHARTHAL (ST)
|BJP
|30
|Purnita Chakma
|PECHARTHAL (ST)
|AITC
The BJP has been projected as performing well in all three of the northeastern states, Tripura, Meghalaya, and Nagaland, according to the exit polls.
- BJP+: 29-40
- CPM+: 9-16
- TMP: 10-14
- OTH: 1