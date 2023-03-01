LIVE| Tripura Elections 2023 Results: Exit polls predict landslide victory for BJP alliance, shocker for CPM, TMC

Of the total 28.13 lakh electorates in Tripura, the state recorded an 87.6 % voter turnout, according to the data shared by the election commission on Friday.

According to the data, chief minister Manik Saha’s constituency, Town Bordowali, recorded the lowest turnout of the 60 assembly seats that went to polls. In 2018, voter turnout here was recorded at 89.3%. The official data registered an 89.1% turnout from female voters, higher than the total male voters at 86.1%. Whereas 67.7% of eligible electors belonging to the third gender category exercised their franchise, taking the total voter turnout up to 87.63%.