LIVE| Tripura Elections 2023 Results: Exit polls predict landslide victory for BJP alliance, shocker for CPM, TMC

Agartala Edited By: Riya TeotiaUpdated: Mar 01, 2023, 06:15 PM IST

The exit poll results came on February 27 when the elections of the other two Northeastern states, Nagaland and Meghalaya came to an end. Now everyone is waiting for the election results with bated breath that will be declared on March 2. Photograph:(Twitter)

Tripura conducted elections for its legislative assembly on February 16 to elect members on 60 seats. The exit poll results came on February 27 when the elections of the other two Northeastern states, Nagaland and Meghalaya came to an end. Al the elections went quite peacefully and people voted in high numbers. Now everyone is waiting for the election results with bated breath that will be declared on March 2.

The Tripura Assembly elections were conducted on February 16. According to the exit poll, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) shall win 29-36 seats, CPM+ shall win 13-21 and Tipra 11-16. The other parties might grab 0-3 seats in the Tripura Legislative Assembly. In 2018 polls, the BJP-led NDA grabbed 44 out of 60 seats. In 2023, CPM and Congress formed a pre-poll alliance to counter the Bharatiya Janata Party. The BJP has retained the IPFT (Indigenous People Front of Tripura) as its regional partner.  

Various channels predicted the election results based on exit polls, and it shows that the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) would win big both in Meghalaya and Tripura. In Nagaland, the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) was seen taking the lead. NDPP is backed by the BJP, and with this BJP’s chances look good at the 2023 Assembly Election. 

The tenure of the 12th Tripura Assembly is scheduled to end on March 22 2023. The last assembly elections were held in February 2018, after which the BJP formed the state government and Biplab Kumar Deb became the Chief Minister. Though Biplab Kumar Deb resigned from the post of Chief Minister on May 14 2022 and was then succeeded by Manik Saha as the new CM of the state. 

Take a look at the current status of the Tripura state assembly:

Total seats- 60
•    Current strength - 53
•    BJP - 33
•    IPFT - 4
•    CPI (M)- 15
•    Congress - 1
•    Vacant - 7

Current Chief Minister- Manik Saha 

A total of 259 candidates competed against each other in the electoral race for a seat in the Tripura assembly. Out of these 259 candidates, only 20 were women candidates. BJP contested 55 assembly seats with its all IPFT fielding candidates in six constituencies. The CPI (M) contested 47 seats and the Congress fought in 13 constituencies. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) fielded nominees in 28 constituencies. The rest 58 candidates contested independently. The ruling BJP has fielded the highest number of women candidates with 12 women. The Tipra Motha contested 42 seats. 

A total of 28.13 lakh voters were eligible to exercise their franchise on February 16, and the final voter turnout was one of the highest- 87.6 per cent. 

Final voter turnout stands at around 88 % in Tripura

Of the total 28.13 lakh electorates in Tripura, the state recorded an 87.6 % voter turnout, according to the data shared by the election commission on Friday. 

According to the data, chief minister Manik Saha’s constituency, Town Bordowali, recorded the lowest turnout of the 60 assembly seats that went to polls. In 2018, voter turnout here was recorded at 89.3%. The official data registered an 89.1% turnout from female voters, higher than the total male voters at 86.1%. Whereas 67.7% of eligible electors belonging to the third gender category exercised their franchise, taking the total voter turnout up to 87.63%.

 

 

A total of 30 women candidates contested in Tripura

Out of total 259 candidates in Tripura, 30 are women from different political parties contesting for the assembly elections. Among the political parties, the BJP has fielded the maximum number of women candidates. Check the full list of women candidates here:

S. No. Candidate Constituency Party
1 Archana Urang ASHARAMBARI (ST) IND
       
2 Kuheli Das (Sinha) PRATAPGARH (SC) AITC
       
3 Suchitra Debbarma AMBASSA (ST) BJP
       
4 Himani Debbarma GOLAGHATI (ST) BJP
       
5 Brinda Rani Debbarma GOLAGHATI (ST) CPI(M)
       
6 Indrakhela Chakma KARAMCHARA (ST) IND
       
7 Shibani Bhowmik TOWN BARDOWALI IND
       
8 Swapna Debbarma MANDAI BAZAR (ST) Tipra Motha Party
       
9 Antara Sarkar Deb KAMALASAGAR BJP
       
10 Indrakhela Chakma KANCHANPUR (ST) IND
       
11 Nandita Debbarma(Reang) RAIMA VALLEY (ST) Tipra Motha Party
       
12 Manihar Debbarma KALYANPUR-PRAMODNAGAR Tipra Motha Party
       
13 Jayanti Deb Barma ASHARAMBARI (ST) Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura
       
14 Rubi Ghosh KAMALPUR INC
       
15 Swapna Das Paul SURMA (SC) BJP
       
16 Lakshmi Nag (Barman) KHAYERPUR Tipra Motha Party
       
17 Swapna Majumder RAJNAGAR (SC) BJP
       
18 Meri Debbarma KAMALPUR Tipra Motha Party
       
19 Bijita Nath BAGBASSA CPI(M)
       
20 Mina Rani Sarkar BADHARGHAT (SC) BJP
       
21 Pratima Bhoumik DHANPUR BJP
       
22 Papia Dutta AGARTALA BJP
       
23 Kalyani Saha Roy TELIAMURA BJP
       
24 Kalpana Sinha BAGBASSA Tipra Motha Party
       
25 Sutapa Ghosh KAMALASAGAR AITC
       
26 Patal Kanya Jamatia AMPINAGAR (ST) BJP
       
27 Malina Debnath JUBARAJNAGAR BJP
       
28 Sujata Datta BANAMALIPUR IND
       
29 Santana Chakma PECHARTHAL (ST) BJP
       
30 Purnita Chakma PECHARTHAL (ST) AITC
The BJP has been projected as performing well in all three of the northeastern states, Tripura, Meghalaya, and Nagaland, according to the exit polls.

  • BJP+: 29-40
  • CPM+: 9-16
  • TMP: 10-14
  • OTH: 1