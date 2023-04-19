LIVE Day 2: SC hears petition for legal recognition for same-sex marriage in India

ugc_banner
Day 2: SC hears petition for legal recognition for same-sex marriage in India

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Apr 19, 2023

(Representative Image) Photograph:(AFP)

19 Apr 2023, 11:26 AM (IST)
Centre to SC

Centre told SC that it issued letter on April 18 to states inviting comments on seminal issue raised in pleas on same-sex marriages. 

19 Apr 2023, 11:20 AM (IST)
Centre files fresh affidavit

Centre has filed a fresh affidavit in the same-sex marriage matter and urged the Supreme Court to make States and Union Territories as a party in the matter.

19 Apr 2023, 10:56 AM (IST)
Same-sex marriage hearing

A five-judge constitution bench to continue with its hearing on petitions seeking legal validation of same-sex marriages.