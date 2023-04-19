Live Now
LIVE Day 2: SC hears petition for legal recognition for same-sex marriage in India
WION Web Team
New Delhi, IndiaUpdated: Apr 19, 2023, 11:45 AM IST
(Representative Image) Photograph:(AFP)
19 Apr 2023, 11:26 AM (IST)
Centre told SC that it issued letter on April 18 to states inviting comments on seminal issue raised in pleas on same-sex marriages.
19 Apr 2023, 11:20 AM (IST)
Centre has filed a fresh affidavit in the same-sex marriage matter and urged the Supreme Court to make States and Union Territories as a party in the matter.
19 Apr 2023, 10:56 AM (IST)
A five-judge constitution bench to continue with its hearing on petitions seeking legal validation of same-sex marriages.