Live Republic Day parade 2022: India showcases military might at Rajpath

India will celebrate its 73rd Republic Day today. The celebrations will kick off at Rajpat with colourful tableaus and march past by the Indian defence forces followed by a flypast in the end by the Indian Air Force. India's President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be present at the ceremony as India's showcases its technological, cultural and economic strength.

On the eve of India's Republic Day, the Indian government announced the Padma Bhushan awards to be given to Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella including several other people. The awards were also given to India's first Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat who died in a helicopter accident last month and the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister late Kalyan Singh.