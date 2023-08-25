LIVE: PM Modi arrives in Greece on first prime ministerial visit in 40 years

PM Modi in Greece: Ahead of PM Modi's departure for South Africa for BRICS Summit, he said: "I will travel to Athens, Greece on 25 August 2023 at the invitation of H.E. Mr. Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Prime Minister of Greece."

"This will be my first visit to this ancient land. I have the honour to be the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Greece after 40 years," PM Modi added.