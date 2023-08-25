ugc_banner
LIVE: PM Modi arrives in Greece on first prime ministerial visit in 40 years

WION Web Team
Athens, GreeceUpdated: Aug 25, 2023, 01:11 PM IST

PM Narendra Modi. Photograph:(Twitter)

PM Modi in Greece: Ahead of PM Modi's departure for South Africa for BRICS Summit, he said: "I will travel to Athens, Greece on 25 August 2023 at the invitation of H.E. Mr. Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Prime Minister of Greece."

"This will be my first visit to this ancient land. I have the honour to be the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Greece after 40 years," PM Modi added.  

 

25 Aug 2023, 1:10 PM (IST)
25 Aug 2023, 1:06 PM (IST)
PM Modi at Greek Parliament

Indian PM Modi laid a wreath at the unknown soldier monument in front of the Greek Parliament. 

25 Aug 2023, 12:58 PM (IST)
25 Aug 2023, 12:07 PM (IST)
Indian community welcomes PM Modi
25 Aug 2023, 12:06 PM (IST)
Indian diaspora gathered outside hotel
25 Aug 2023, 11:30 AM (IST)
PM Modi in Greece

PM Modi on Friday (August 25) arrived in Athens, Greece. He will hold meetings with the Greek leadership, business community as well as interact with the Indian diaspora.