LIVE: PM Modi arrives in Greece on first prime ministerial visit in 40 years
PM Modi in Greece: Ahead of PM Modi's departure for South Africa for BRICS Summit, he said: "I will travel to Athens, Greece on 25 August 2023 at the invitation of H.E. Mr. Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Prime Minister of Greece." "This will be my first visit to this ancient land. I have the honour to be the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Greece after 40 years," PM Modi added.
A special welcome in Athens. 🇮🇳 🇬🇷 pic.twitter.com/XXIgRhCPa4— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 25, 2023
Indian PM Modi laid a wreath at the unknown soldier monument in front of the Greek Parliament.
#WATCH | Indian community presents Greek headdress to PM Modi in Athens, accords him a warm welcome pic.twitter.com/XdH9Sf1mXY— ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2023
#WATCH | Indian diaspora gathered outside Hotel Grande Bretagne in Athens warmly greets PM Modi on his arrival in Greece pic.twitter.com/bcFciMyPzl— ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2023
PM Modi on Friday (August 25) arrived in Athens, Greece. He will hold meetings with the Greek leadership, business community as well as interact with the Indian diaspora.