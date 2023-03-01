LIVE | Nagaland Elections Results 2023: BJP-NDPP Alliance to retain power with 35-43 seats, predicts exit poll results

The face of the NDPP-BJP alliance and the longest-serving Chief Minister of Nagaland, Neiphiu Rio, has shown his optimism over the elections. He has held the office for three terms since 2003. Furthermore, he is the only CM of Nagaland to do so.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, said NDA will form government in all three poll-bound states of North-East India.