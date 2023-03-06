LIVE | Manish Sisodia to be produced in court today in the Delhi liquor policy case
Story highlights
Delhi's deputy chief minister, Manish Sisodia, will be produced in court this afternoon in the Delhi excise policy case. The senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader has been in the CBI's custody for a week now following his arrest in the Delhi liquor policy case. Following the arrest, he had resigned from his post as the Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi on February 28.
Delhi's deputy chief minister, Manish Sisodia, will be produced in court this afternoon in the Delhi excise policy case. The senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader has been in the CBI's custody for a week now following his arrest in the Delhi liquor policy case. Following the arrest, he had resigned from his post as the Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi on February 28.
Sources say that CBI is not likely to ask for an extension of his custody and may recommend a 14-day judicial custody for Sisodia. He has moved a bail petition which will be heard this Friday.
Sisodia resigned from his post as the Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi on February 28 after the arrest. Sisodia was sent to CBI's custody for five days and was produced in the court on March 4. The Rouse Avenue Court extended Sisodia's CBI remand in the Delhi liquor scam case for two more days.
Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who was arrested and sent to CBI custody in the Delhi excise policy case, will be produced in court on Monday. His arrest came due to alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the excise policy of the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD).