LIVE Maharashtra Political Crisis Updates | 15 MLAs kidnapped, want to come back: Aditya Thackeray

Uddhav Thackeray, Sanjay Raut and Eknath Shinde Photograph: WION
Maharashtra Political Crisis Live Updates:The Supreme Court on Monday postponed the disqualification proceedings before the state Assembly's deputy speaker until July 11, in a move that relieved Shiv Sena rebel MLAs in Maharashtra. The court also asked the state government and others to respond to arguments that the notices seeking their disqualification were illegal.
Jun 28, 2022, 08:30 AM (IST)
There are two groups of people in Guwahati - there's a group of 15-16 people who are in touch with us, some of them recently. The other group is the one that has run away, they have no courage & morality*: Maharashtra Minister & Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray#Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/5vHojkQN2M— ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2022
Jun 28, 2022, 08:24 AM (IST)
Before the floor test, they (rebel Shiv Sena MLAs) should take a morality test... CRPF, Army deployed at the hotel (in Guwahati) where there are floods. Instead, they should be deployed for Kashmiri Pandits: Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray (27.06) pic.twitter.com/yLT0DJ45LQ— ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2022
Jun 28, 2022, 08:24 AM (IST)
Maharashtra political crisis: Sena workers vandalise office of Independent MLA from Gondia
Amid the political crisis in Maharashtra, a group of Shiv Sena workers, armed with lathis and sticks, allegedly vandalised the office of Independent MLA from Gondia Vinod Agrawal on Monday. On Sunday, Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil said there is no major incident of disruption of law and order in the state.Earlier, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari said that he received a complaint from 8 MLAs, of Shiv Sena, 2 MLAs of Prahar Jan Shakti Party and 7 Independent MLAs stating that the police security of their families has been illegally and unlawfully withdrawn.Koshyari said, in the complaint, they have raised serious concerns about the safety of their homes and families in the context of the provocative and threatening statements being made by certain political leaders.