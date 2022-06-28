LIVE Maharashtra Political Crisis Updates | 15 MLAs kidnapped, want to come back: Aditya Thackeray

Maharashtra political crisis: Sena workers vandalise office of Independent MLA from Gondia

Amid the political crisis in Maharashtra, a group of Shiv Sena workers, armed with lathis and sticks, allegedly vandalised the office of Independent MLA from Gondia Vinod Agrawal on Monday. On Sunday, Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil said there is no major incident of disruption of law and order in the state.Earlier, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari said that he received a complaint from 8 MLAs, of Shiv Sena, 2 MLAs of Prahar Jan Shakti Party and 7 Independent MLAs stating that the police security of their families has been illegally and unlawfully withdrawn.Koshyari said, in the complaint, they have raised serious concerns about the safety of their homes and families in the context of the provocative and threatening statements being made by certain political leaders.