LIVE Maharashtra Assembly Session: Shinde govt proves majority with 164 MLAs

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde shows victory sign as he arrives to attend the special session of the State Legislative Assembly, at Vidhan Bhavan, in Mumbai. Photograph: PTI
Today is the second day of the special session of the state Legislative Assembly, and the new Maharashtra government, which took office after Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde's 10-day revolt brought the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) down, will face a floor test.
Eknath Shinde, the chief minister of Maharashtra, and a group of Shiv Sena legislators met with Devendra Fadnavis, the deputy chief minister, BJP legislators, and other party leaders earlier on Sunday evening to plan a strategy for the floor test.
Rahul Narwekar of the BJP defeated Rajan Salvi of the Shiv Sena to become the Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, giving the Shinde-led camp and the BJP a significant victory. Bharat Gogawale, the Shiv Sena's (Eknath Shinde faction) chief whip, has petitioned the Assembly Speaker to suspend 16 party MLAs for breaking the whip. The Speaker's office confirmed that notice of suspension would be given to the 16 MLAs.
Jul 04, 2022, 11:34 AM (IST)
Eknath Shinde-led govt reaches the majority mark of 144 in the Maharashtra Assembly, head count still going on. pic.twitter.com/4Gsh2PdTxQ— ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2022
Jul 04, 2022, 11:34 AM (IST)
164 people voted in favour of Eknath Shinde during the Assembly's vote on trust. Votes from the opposition benches against the trust vote will now be counted.
Jul 04, 2022, 11:31 AM (IST)
The Eknath Shinde-led government has reached a majority of 144 in the Maharashtra Assembly, though the head count is still ongoing.
Jul 04, 2022, 10:05 AM (IST)
Raj Thackeray, the leader of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, sent congratulations to BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on his appointment as the state's deputy chief minister and praised him for accepting the junior position in the cabinet despite having served as chief minister twice before.
Fadnavis first asserted that he was not a member of the new administration and said that he would continue to assist it from outside. However, he agreed to serve as a deputy in the cabinet on the orders of the party high command.
Devendra Fadnavis was not "demotioned," according to Thackeray, who claimed that it was done to accomplish a target.
Jul 04, 2022, 09:58 AM (IST)
In a letter by Maharashtra Dy Secy, on instructions of Speaker, Assembly Secretariat informs that Eknath Shinde will be Shiv Sena legislative party leader & Bharat Gogawale its Chief Whip. Appointment of Ajay Chaudhary as legislative party leader set aside by Speaker.— ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2022
Jul 04, 2022, 09:56 AM (IST)
Shiv Sena Chief Whip Bharat Gogawale (Eknath Shinde faction) has petitioned the Assembly Speaker to suspend 16 party MLAs for breaking the whip. The Speaker's office confirms that notice of suspension would be given to the 16 MLAs.