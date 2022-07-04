LIVE Maharashtra Assembly Session: Shinde govt proves majority with 164 MLAs

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde shows victory sign as he arrives to attend the special session of the State Legislative Assembly, at Vidhan Bhavan, in Mumbai. Photograph: PTI

highlights Following Sunday's significant victory in which Rahul Narvekar of the BJP was chosen Speaker, the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra administration will be put to the test today. The State Legislative Assembly's two-day special session follows a high-stakes political thriller in which the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) dictatorship was overthrown and replaced by a new government led by dissident Shiv Sena MLA Shinde.

Today is the second day of the special session of the state Legislative Assembly, and the new Maharashtra government, which took office after Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde's 10-day revolt brought the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) down, will face a floor test.

Eknath Shinde, the chief minister of Maharashtra, and a group of Shiv Sena legislators met with Devendra Fadnavis, the deputy chief minister, BJP legislators, and other party leaders earlier on Sunday evening to plan a strategy for the floor test.

Rahul Narwekar of the BJP defeated Rajan Salvi of the Shiv Sena to become the Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, giving the Shinde-led camp and the BJP a significant victory. Bharat Gogawale, the Shiv Sena's (Eknath Shinde faction) chief whip, has petitioned the Assembly Speaker to suspend 16 party MLAs for breaking the whip. The Speaker's office confirmed that notice of suspension would be given to the 16 MLAs.