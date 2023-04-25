LIVE | PM Modi calls Kochi Water Metro a 'Made in India' project
India's first "Water Metro" services are set to begin in Kochi, Kerala today. The Water Metro project will be integrating Kochi's water transport system. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a state visit to Kerala, will be inaugurating the services in Kochi. Meanwhile, during the visit the prime minister flagged off Kerala's first Vande Bharat Express train from the Thiruvananthapuram Central Railway.
PM Modi congratulated Kochi Shipyard for making the ships for water metro while stating that Kochi Water Metro is a unique development. He added that it is a Made in India project.
"Kochi Water Metro is a Made in India project, it's unique, I would like to congratulate Kochi Shipyard for making the ships. This project would create Inter Water Connectivity between Jetty, Bus Terminals and Metro Network. It would also boost Backwater Tourism," PM Modi said.
PM Modi said that Kerala is state of educated and aware people. Humility and hardwork are part of people's identity here.
Prime Minister Modi while speaking in Thiruvananthapuram said that Kerala's first Vande Bharat Train was flagged while Kochi's first water metro was inaugurated.
The prime minister is inugurating various development projects in Thiruvananthapuram today. During his visit to the capital city, the prime minister laid foundation stone of Digital Science Park.
During his state visit, PM Narendra Modi flaged off the Kerala's first Vande Bharat Express train, which will run from Thiruvananthapuram Central to Kasaragod from Thiruvananthapuram Central railway station.
Prime Minister Modi tweeted to share a video of the warm welcome he received when he landed in Kochi. The prime minister wrote, "People from all walks of life came to shower their blessings in Kochi. Here are some glimpses. Unparalleled affection in Kochi. Have a look..."
PM Modi will be reaching Kochi to inaugurate India’s first "Water Metro" services today. The prime minister said that Kochi Water Metro would be a "significant enhancement" to the infrastructure of the port city.
The water metro service will include electrically propelled hybrid ferries which will connect Kochi's islands to the mainland, hence, benefitting more than a lakh residents of the islands.