LIVE | PM Modi calls Kochi Water Metro a 'Made in India' project

Kochi, IndiaUpdated: Apr 25, 2023, 01:02 PM IST

PM Narendra Modi addresses the crowd in Thiruvananthapuram. Photograph:(Twitter)

India's first "Water Metro" services are set to begin in Kochi, Kerala today. The Water Metro project will be integrating Kochi's water transport system. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a state visit to Kerala, will be inaugurating the services in Kochi. Meanwhile, during the visit the prime minister flagged off Kerala's first Vande Bharat Express train from the Thiruvananthapuram Central Railway. 

25 Apr 2023, 12:53 PM (IST)
Kochi Water Metro is a unique Made in India project: PM

PM Modi congratulated Kochi Shipyard for making the ships for water metro while stating that Kochi Water Metro is a unique development. He added that it is a Made in India project. 

"Kochi Water Metro is a Made in India project, it's unique, I would like to congratulate Kochi Shipyard for making the ships. This project would create Inter Water Connectivity between Jetty, Bus Terminals and Metro Network. It would also boost Backwater Tourism," PM Modi said.
 

25 Apr 2023, 12:42 PM (IST)
PM calls Kerala a state of' aware and educated' people

PM Modi said that Kerala is state of educated and aware people. Humility and hardwork are part of people's identity here. 

25 Apr 2023, 12:40 PM (IST)
Kerala got first Vande Bharat while Kochi got water metro, says PM

Prime Minister Modi while speaking in Thiruvananthapuram said that Kerala's first Vande Bharat Train was flagged while Kochi's first water metro was inaugurated. 

25 Apr 2023, 12:24 PM (IST)
PM Modi lays foundation stone of Digital Science Park

The prime  minister is inugurating various development projects in Thiruvananthapuram today. During his visit to the capital city, the prime minister laid foundation stone of Digital Science Park. 

25 Apr 2023, 12:19 PM (IST)
PM Modi flags off Vande Bharat Express train

During his state visit, PM Narendra Modi flaged off the Kerala's first Vande Bharat Express train, which will run from Thiruvananthapuram Central to Kasaragod from Thiruvananthapuram Central railway station.
 

25 Apr 2023, 12:14 PM (IST)
PM welcomed with great enthusiasm in Kochi

Prime Minister Modi tweeted to share a video of the warm welcome he received when he landed in Kochi. The prime minister wrote, "People from all walks of life came to shower their blessings in Kochi. Here are some glimpses. Unparalleled affection in Kochi. Have a look..."

25 Apr 2023, 12:07 PM (IST)
PM Modi set to inaugurate water metro

PM Modi will be reaching Kochi to inaugurate  India’s first "Water Metro" services today. The prime minister said that Kochi Water Metro would be a "significant enhancement" to the infrastructure of the port city.

The water metro service will include electrically propelled hybrid ferries which will connect Kochi's islands to the mainland, hence, benefitting more than a lakh residents of the islands.


 