LIVE | PM Modi calls Kochi Water Metro a 'Made in India' project

"Kochi Water Metro is a Made in India project, it's unique, I would like to congratulate Kochi Shipyard for making the ships. This project would create Inter Water Connectivity between Jetty, Bus Terminals and Metro Network. It would also boost Backwater Tourism," PM Modi said.

