Live: Indian Parliament's five-day special session to begin today
Story highlights
All of the Lok Sabha and Rajya MPs would be assembling at the Indian Parliament for a five-day special session called on by the ruling government of Narendra Modi to have “discussions” on 75 years of journey of parliament and a host of other topics. While the BJP government listed the agenda of the session, which entails passing of some key bills, the opposition believes that it may be up for a “surprise”.
On the eve of the special session, the ruling government held a meeting with the floor leaders of all parties to deliberate on the session on Sunday. Several ruling and opposition parties made a strong pitch for the passage of the women’s reservation bill during the Parliament session beginning Monday.
At an all-party meeting convened by the government on the eve of the session, several leaders said the long-pending bill should be tabled and hoped that it could be passed with consensus.
In a display of nostalgia, 10 women parliamentarians shared their memories, messages and experiences of the old Parliament building in handwritten notes as they prepared to bid farewell to the structure ahead of a move into the new complex during the upcoming session.
The MPs representing various political parties offered heartfelt tributes to the building that has been the epicentre of India's democratic journey.
Apart from the discussion on 'Parliamentary Journey of 75 years', the bill listed business for Lok Sabha includes 'The Advocates (Amendment) Bill, 2023' and 'The Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023', already passed by Rajya Sabha on 3 August 2023.
Besides, 'The Post Office Bill, 2023' has also been listed in the Lok Sabha business, according to an official bulletin. The bill was earlier introduced in Rajya Sabha on 10 August 2023.
The list of business is tentative and more items can be added.
After Tuesday's function at the Central Hall, the sitting will be shifted to new parliament building. A small puja may take place as it happens to be Ganesh Chaturthi.
On Tuesday, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs will father at the in the Central Hall for a function to "commemorate the rich legacy of the Parliament of India and resolve to make Bharat a developed Nation by 2047" at 11 am. It will be followed by a photo session.
The Special Session of the parliament will see parliamentary proceedings shift from the old to the adjacent new building. On Sunday, Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar hoisted the national flag at the new Parliament building. Dhankhar hoisted the flag atop "Gaja Dwar" of the new Parliament building.
A discussion on 'Parliamentary Journey of 75 years starting from Samvidhan Sabha – Achievements, Experiences, Memories and Learnings' will be held in Parliament on the first day of the five-sitting long special session.
The opening session would commence with PM Modi opening the dicussion on 75 years of parliament in the Lok Sabha, and BJP's senior leader Piyush Goyal in the Rajya Sabha.