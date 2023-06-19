LIVE | PM Modi's visit a milestone in US-India ties: Indian Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra
Story highlights
Indian Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra briefs press ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'historic' visit to the United States. The Prime Minister will kick off his four-day visit from June 21 at the invitation of US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. There, Modi will attend a state dinner on June 22 and give an address to the Joint Session of the Congress. Several members of the Indian-American diaspora conducted a unity march across 20 US cities ahead of the prime minister's visit.
Foreign Secretary VInay Kwatra said that the discussions between India and the US on critical and emerging technologies will be extensive, wide-ranging and profound.
"The tech partnership between the two countries is poised to yield significant advancements, particularly in areas such as semiconductors and other critical technologies, in the foreseeable future," he added.
A defence industrial production roadmap would be one of the key outcomes from Prime Minister Modi's upcoming visit, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said.
"This will help address co-development and co-production between India and the United States. It will also pave the way for closer supply line and production linkages between the two nations," he said.
India and the United States would work towards a defence production ecosystem, Kwatra added.
Foreign Secretary Kwatra said defence would be the top agenda of Modi's visit to the YS. He highlighted the "exciting opportunities" for bilateral engagement in critical and emerging technologies. He said that trade between India and US is touching $200 billion.
"The focus of the visit will also be on prioritising bilateral defence cooperation and advancing the progress of the defence-industrial cooperation roadmap."
"The upcoming dialogue aims to pave the way for intensified collaboration between the defence industries of India and the United States," Kwatra added.
June 21 morning: New York - Yoga Day celebration at UN headquarters
PM will meet cross section of prominent personalities and leaders in New York
Departs for Washington DC
Event is focused on scaling for future which is expected to be private engagement between Pm Modi and Biden
June 22: Formal bilateral meeting with Biden
Ceremonial welcome at the White House
Bilateral meeting with PM Modi and Biden
PM address to the US Congress and congressional reception thereafter
Ceremonial state dinner hosted by Biden and the first lady
June 23: One-to-one interaction with select CEOs
PM will also be hosted by US Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the state luncheon
PM will interact with prominent professional personalities as also leaders from cross sections of society at the Kennedy Center.
Departs for Egypt
June 24-25: This will be the first bilateral visit to Egypt, since 1997
Afternoon: Interaction with India unit, a select unit of high-level ministers which Egypt president had constituted after his return from India.
Interactions with small Indian communities and prominent personalities
June 25: Visit to Al-Hakim Mosque
Visit to Heliopolis War Cemetery to pay tribute to Indian soldiers who lost their lives in World War I
Face to face interaction with Egypt President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi
Return to India
Talks on Indo-Pacific region, key defence deals, predators' drones deal, military-tech and cooperation on PM's agenda, says Indian official
PM Narendra Modi will then travel to Cairo in Egypt from June 24-25, 2023. This will be Prime Minister’s first visit to the country.
The Ministry of External Affairs in a statement said that the prime minister will hold talks with President Sisi and will also interact with senior dignitaries from the Egyptian Government, some prominent Egyptian personalities, as well as the Indian community in Egypt.
US rights groups plan protests next week against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state visit to Washington over what they call India’s deteriorating human rights record, even though experts do not expect Washington to be publicly critical of New Delhi.
The Indian American Muslim Council, Peace Action, Veterans for Peace and Bethesda African Cemetery Coalition plan to gather near the White House on June 22 when Modi is due to meet President Joe Biden.
On June 22, Modi will receive a ceremonial welcome at the White House on June 22 and meet Biden for high-level dialogue.
Dinner: President and First Lady will host a state dinner for the PM on the same day in evening.
Congress address: PM Modi will also address a joint sitting of the US Congress on June 22 at the invitation of Congressional Leaders, including the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy, and Speaker of the Senate Charles Schumer.
Luncheon: US Vice-President and Secretary of State are expected to host a luncheon for PM Modi on June 23.
Meeting with CEOs: The Prime Minister is scheduled to have several curated interactions with leading CEOs, professionals, and other stakeholders. He will also meet members of the Indian Diaspora.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is visiting the US from June 21-24, will be among the few leaders to have addressed the US Congress twice, says India's Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra.
"The second key component has been strong trade and investment partnership. Third is the technology component which interfaces with many other domains - telecom, space, manufacturing and investment," says Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra in a special briefing on PM Modi's state visit to the USA.
"One of the key components which will be prominently showcased (during PM Modi's visit) will be bilateral defence cooperation," says Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra.
"It's a milestone in our relationship between the two countries...It is a very significant visit, a very important visit. A visit on which there is a genuine and widespread deep interest in the United States...," says Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra in special briefing on PM Modi's state visit to the USA.
Though Modi has visited US roughly six times since becoming the PM, this will be his first official state visit.
"This will be Prime Minister's first official State visit to the United States..," Indian Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra said.
On June 22, a formal bilateral meeting will take place between Indian PM Modi and US President Biden. He will be given a ceremonial welcome. He will be accompanied by delegations.
PM Modi's visit will begin on June 21 at the invitation of US President Joe Biden. This will be the first official state visit.
"On the first day of Washington DC, the first key engagement would be an event that is focused on skilling of future, key compliments that both systems seek in the field of capacity building," he said.