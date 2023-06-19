LIVE | PM Modi's visit a milestone in US-India ties: Indian Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra

June 21 morning: New York - Yoga Day celebration at UN headquarters

PM will meet cross section of prominent personalities and leaders in New York

Departs for Washington DC

Event is focused on scaling for future which is expected to be private engagement between Pm Modi and Biden

June 22: Formal bilateral meeting with Biden

Ceremonial welcome at the White House

Bilateral meeting with PM Modi and Biden

PM address to the US Congress and congressional reception thereafter

Ceremonial state dinner hosted by Biden and the first lady

June 23: One-to-one interaction with select CEOs

PM will also be hosted by US Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the state luncheon

PM will interact with prominent professional personalities as also leaders from cross sections of society at the Kennedy Center.

Departs for Egypt

June 24-25: This will be the first bilateral visit to Egypt, since 1997

Afternoon: Interaction with India unit, a select unit of high-level ministers which Egypt president had constituted after his return from India.

Interactions with small Indian communities and prominent personalities

June 25: Visit to Al-Hakim Mosque

Visit to Heliopolis War Cemetery to pay tribute to Indian soldiers who lost their lives in World War I

Face to face interaction with Egypt President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi

Return to India