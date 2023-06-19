ugc_banner
Live Now

LIVE | PM Modi's visit a milestone in US-India ties: Indian Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra

WION Web Team
New DelhiUpdated: Jun 19, 2023, 01:27 PM IST

Indian Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra Photograph:(Agencies)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Indian Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra briefs press ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'historic' visit to the United States. The Prime Minister will kick off his four-day visit from June 21 at the invitation of US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. There, Modi will attend a state dinner on June 22 and give an address to the Joint Session of the Congress. Several members of the Indian-American diaspora conducted a unity march across 20 US cities ahead of the prime minister's visit. 

19 Jun 2023, 1:26 PM (IST)
Foreign Secretary VInay Kwatra on Modi's visit

Foreign Secretary VInay Kwatra said that the discussions between India and the US on critical and emerging technologies will be extensive, wide-ranging and profound.

"The tech partnership between the two countries is poised to yield significant advancements, particularly in areas such as semiconductors and other critical technologies, in the foreseeable future," he added.

19 Jun 2023, 1:23 PM (IST)
Focus of Modi's upcoming visit to US

A defence industrial production roadmap would be one of the key outcomes from Prime Minister Modi's upcoming visit, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said.

"This will help address co-development and co-production between India and the United States. It will also pave the way for closer supply line and production linkages between the two nations," he said.

India and the United States would work towards a defence production ecosystem, Kwatra added.

19 Jun 2023, 1:10 PM (IST)
Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra
×

 

19 Jun 2023, 1:06 PM (IST)
Defence on top of Modi's agenda

Foreign Secretary Kwatra said defence would be the top agenda of Modi's visit to the YS. He highlighted the "exciting opportunities" for bilateral engagement in critical and emerging technologies. He said that trade between India and US is touching $200 billion.

"The focus of the visit will also be on prioritising bilateral defence cooperation and advancing the progress of the defence-industrial cooperation roadmap."

"The upcoming dialogue aims to pave the way for intensified collaboration between the defence industries of India and the United States," Kwatra added.

19 Jun 2023, 1:04 PM (IST)
PM Modi schedule for US and Egypt

June 21 morning: New York - Yoga Day celebration at UN headquarters

PM will meet cross section of prominent personalities and leaders in New York

Departs for Washington DC

Event is focused on scaling for future which is expected to be private engagement between Pm Modi and Biden

 

June 22: Formal bilateral meeting with Biden

Ceremonial welcome at the White House

Bilateral meeting with PM Modi and Biden

PM address to the US Congress and congressional reception thereafter

Ceremonial state dinner hosted by Biden and the first lady

June 23: One-to-one interaction with select CEOs

PM will also be hosted by US Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the state luncheon

PM will interact with prominent professional personalities as also leaders from cross sections of society at the Kennedy Center.

 

Departs for Egypt

 

June 24-25: This will be the first bilateral visit to Egypt, since 1997

Afternoon: Interaction with India unit, a select unit of high-level ministers which Egypt president had constituted after his return from India.

Interactions with small Indian communities and prominent personalities

 

June 25: Visit to Al-Hakim Mosque

Visit to Heliopolis War Cemetery to pay tribute to Indian soldiers who lost their lives in World War I

Face to face interaction with Egypt President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi

Return to India

19 Jun 2023, 12:47 PM (IST)
Topics on the table during Modi-Biden talks

Talks on Indo-Pacific region, key defence deals, predators' drones deal, military-tech and cooperation on PM's agenda, says Indian official

19 Jun 2023, 12:44 PM (IST)
PM Modi in Egypt

PM Narendra Modi will then travel to Cairo in Egypt from June 24-25, 2023. This will be Prime Minister’s first visit to the country.

The Ministry of External Affairs in a statement said that the prime minister will hold talks with President Sisi and will also interact with senior dignitaries from the Egyptian Government, some prominent Egyptian personalities, as well as the Indian community in Egypt.

19 Jun 2023, 12:44 PM (IST)
Protest planned against Modi

US rights groups plan protests next week against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state visit to Washington over what they call India’s deteriorating human rights record, even though experts do not expect Washington to be publicly critical of New Delhi.

The Indian American Muslim Council, Peace Action, Veterans for Peace and Bethesda African Cemetery Coalition plan to gather near the White House on June 22 when Modi is due to meet President Joe Biden.

19 Jun 2023, 12:42 PM (IST)
Modi's schedule

On June 22, Modi will receive a ceremonial welcome at the White House on June 22 and meet Biden for high-level dialogue.

Dinner: President and First Lady will host a state dinner for the PM on the same day in evening.

Congress address: PM Modi will also address a joint sitting of the US Congress on June 22 at the invitation of Congressional Leaders, including the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy, and Speaker of the Senate Charles Schumer.

Luncheon: US Vice-President and Secretary of State are expected to host a luncheon for PM Modi on June 23.

Meeting with CEOs: The Prime Minister is scheduled to have several curated interactions with leading CEOs, professionals, and other stakeholders. He will also meet members of the Indian Diaspora.

19 Jun 2023, 12:36 PM (IST)
PM Modi to address US Congress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is visiting the US from June 21-24, will be among the few leaders to have addressed the US Congress twice, says India's Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra.

19 Jun 2023, 12:56 PM (IST)
Key components of Modi's visit

"The second key component has been strong trade and investment partnership. Third is the technology component which interfaces with many other domains - telecom, space, manufacturing and investment," says Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra in a special briefing on PM Modi's state visit to the USA.

19 Jun 2023, 12:33 PM (IST)
PM Modi's visit

"One of the key components which will be prominently showcased (during PM Modi's visit) will be bilateral defence cooperation," says Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra.

19 Jun 2023, 12:32 PM (IST)
Modi's visit to US

"It's a milestone in our relationship between the two countries...It is a very significant visit, a very important visit. A visit on which there is a genuine and widespread deep interest in the United States...," says Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra in special briefing on PM Modi's state visit to the USA.

19 Jun 2023, 12:29 PM (IST)
Modi's visit to US

Though Modi has visited US roughly six times since becoming the PM, this will be his first official state visit.

"This will be Prime Minister's first official State visit to the United States..," Indian Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra said.

19 Jun 2023, 12:27 PM (IST)
Modi's visit to US

On June 22, a formal bilateral meeting will take place between Indian PM Modi and US President Biden. He will be given a ceremonial welcome. He will be accompanied by delegations. 

19 Jun 2023, 12:24 PM (IST)
PM Modi's visit will begin on June 21

PM Modi's visit will begin on June 21 at the invitation of US President Joe Biden. This will be the first official state visit.

"On the first day of Washington DC, the first key engagement would be an event that is focused on skilling of future, key compliments that both systems seek in the field of capacity building," he said.