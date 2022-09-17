Live Now

LIVE | India welcomes eight cheetahs on PM Narendra Modi's birthday today

WION Web Team New Delhi Updated: Sep 17, 2022, 10:07 AM(IST)

Special wooden crates housing cheetahs being shifted to an Air Force helicopter, at the Gwalior airbase. Photograph: PTI

Follow Us

highlights

A special cargo Boeing 747 chartered flight carrying eight cheetahs (five females and three males) from Namibia landed at the Indian Air Force Station in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh on Saturday. The felines will be released in special enclosures in the state's Kuno National Park (KNP) by Prime Minister Narendra Modi later today.

Sep 17, 2022, 10:07 AM (IST)

PM Modi's address at 10:45 am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will release the cheetahs at the Kuno National Park on his 72nd birthday today, will address the citizens at 10:45 am. 

Sep 17, 2022, 09:57 AM (IST)

Cheetahs were carried to Kuno National Park in IAF's Chinook helicopter
×

 

Sep 17, 2022, 09:51 AM (IST)

Jyotiraditya Scindia tweeted a video
×

 

Sep 17, 2022, 09:50 AM (IST)

IAF choppers carry eight cheetahs to Madhya Pradesh national park

Indian Air Force choppers are carrying the eight cheetahs to the state's Kuno National Park.

Sep 17, 2022, 09:49 AM (IST)

Eight cheetahs reach India

A special cargo Boeing 747 chartered flight carrying eight cheetahs (five females and three males) from Namibia landed at the Indian Air Force Station in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh on Saturday.

Read more ...



Read in App