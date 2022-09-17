LIVE | India welcomes eight cheetahs on PM Narendra Modi's birthday today

Special wooden crates housing cheetahs being shifted to an Air Force helicopter, at the Gwalior airbase. Photograph: PTI
A special cargo Boeing 747 chartered flight carrying eight cheetahs (five females and three males) from Namibia landed at the Indian Air Force Station in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh on Saturday. The felines will be released in special enclosures in the state's Kuno National Park (KNP) by Prime Minister Narendra Modi later today.
Sep 17, 2022, 10:07 AM (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will release the cheetahs at the Kuno National Park on his 72nd birthday today, will address the citizens at 10:45 am.
Sep 17, 2022, 09:57 AM (IST)
747 जंबो विमान से भारतीय वायुसेना @IAF_MCC के चिनूक में चीते के ट्रांसफ़र के दौरान। #IndiaWelcomesCheetah pic.twitter.com/u2DFLNGozR— Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) September 17, 2022
Sep 17, 2022, 09:51 AM (IST)
The cheetahs have arrived in their new home- KUNO - heavenly habitat for our cats! pic.twitter.com/wlEhKBr2EY— Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) September 17, 2022
Sep 17, 2022, 09:50 AM (IST)
Indian Air Force choppers are carrying the eight cheetahs to the state's Kuno National Park.
Sep 17, 2022, 09:49 AM (IST)
A special cargo Boeing 747 chartered flight carrying eight cheetahs (five females and three males) from Namibia landed at the Indian Air Force Station in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh on Saturday.