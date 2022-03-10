LIVE | India Assembly Election Result 2022: Trends show BJP ahead of SP in UP; AAP leads in Punjab

WION Web Team NEW DELHI Mar 10, 2022, 07:25 AM (IST)

Electoral officials and polling agents at a center for counting the Uttar Pradesh state assembly election votes in Ghaziabad on March 10, 2022. Photograph: AFP

Follow Us

highlights

Assembly Election 2022 results live updates: According to the official website of the Election Commission of India, the AAP is leading in Punjab at 11 AM, while the BJP is ahead in four of the five states. 

Follow the latest updates on WION.

Mar 10, 2022, 11:30 AM

×

 

Mar 10, 2022, 11:04 AM

As per results data posted by the Election Commission as of 11 am, the BJP is leading in well more than half the seats in Uttar Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh

Mar 10, 2022, 11:02 AM

×

 

Mar 10, 2022, 10:16 AM

BJP-102, Samajwadi Party-46, Apna Dal-5, INC-4, as per early trends (Source: Election Commission)

Uttar-Pradesh

Mar 10, 2022, 10:08 AM

Akhilesh Yadav, the leader of the Samajwadi Party, is leading in Karhal:

In his maiden assembly election, Samajwadi Party head Akhilesh Yadav holds a large early lead of 7000 votes over the BJP candidate in Karhal.

In both seats, CM Charanjit Singh Channi is lagging:

Charanjit Singh Channi, the Punjab chief minister, is trailing in the assembly elections in Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur, the two constituencies from which he ran.

Chamkaur Sahib is a familiar territory for Channi, who has represented the constituency in the legislature for three terms since 2007.

For him, the Bhadaur seat in the Aam Aadmi Party's bastion of Malwa was new ground.

Mar 10, 2022, 09:57 AM

As per results data posted by the Election Commission as of 9:45 am, the Aam Aadmi Party is leading in well more than half the seats in the 117-member Punjab assembly. 

Mar 10, 2022, 09:52 AM

  1. BJP crosses half-way mark in UP, with leads in over 200 seats out of 403 according to latest trends.
     
  2. As per early trends in Goa, BJP is now leading on 18 seats, Congress on 11, while TMC is leading on 5 seats.
     
  3. AAP crosses majority mark in Punjab, in early trends; CM Channi, Captain Amarinder Singh, Navjot Sidhu trailing.

Mar 10, 2022, 09:44 AM

Punjab Election Result 2022: Navjot Singh Sidhu trails at third position in Amritsar East, AAP leads on 50 seats.

Navjot Singh Sidhu

 

Mar 10, 2022, 09:25 AM

Public is winning', says UP Deputy CM

"Public is winning, hooliganism is losing," Deputy UP Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya tweeted today.

×

 

Mar 10, 2022, 09:10 AM

Akhilesh-Yadav

Mar 10, 2022, 08:57 AM

×

 

Mar 10, 2022, 08:30 AM

In Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur, the BJP is hoping to keep power.

The ruling Congress party in Punjab is up against a major challenge.

Mar 10, 2022, 08:17 AM

UP election results 2022: BJP will form govt with majority, says Rajeshwar Singh, BJP candidate

The public has immense trust in PM Modi and CM Yogi; BJP will form govt with the majority in UP. We will win more seats than the last time. BJP will win Sarojini Nagar seat by 1 lakh votes: Rajeshwar Singh, BJP candidate from Sarojini Nagar in Lucknow district, ANI tweeted.

Mar 10, 2022, 07:52 AM

×

 

Mar 10, 2022, 07:46 AM

×

 

Mar 10, 2022, 07:39 AM

Also read | India Assembly election results 2022: How to check the list of winners? Date, time and where to watch

Mar 10, 2022, 07:35 AM

The key candidates to watch in the UP election of 2022

Yogi Adityanath from Gorakhpur Urban, Akhilesh Yadav from Mainpuri's Karhal, Swami Prasad Maurya from Fazilnagar, Shivpal Yadav from Jaswant Nagar, Azam Khan from Rampur, and Congress's Ajay Kumar Lallu from Tamkuhi Raj are among the prominent candidates to watch in the UP elections. 

Mar 10, 2022, 07:31 AM

×

 

Mar 10, 2022, 07:27 AM

×

 

Mar 10, 2022, 07:27 AM

×

 

Mar 10, 2022, 07:27 AM

×

 

Mar 10, 2022, 07:26 AM

×

 



Read in App