LIVE | India Assembly Election Result 2022: Counting of votes starts with postal ballots

The assembly election result for Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur will be out today. Photograph: PTI
The counting votes in five states that went to polls in the last one month has started today.
The outcome of the vote count will determine the fate of the BJP, which now controls four of the five states, and the Congress, which controls Punjab.
The outcome of the counting will also determine the destiny of opposition parties such as the Samajwadi Party, BSP, and others in Uttar Pradesh, as well as the AAP in Punjab.
Several exit polls predicted a clear victory for Yogi Adityanath's ruling BJP in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the counting day.
Various exit polls predict that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) would win in Punjab.
Mar 10, 2022, 08:17 AM
UP election results 2022: BJP will form govt with majority, says Rajeshwar Singh, BJP candidate
The public has immense trust in PM Modi and CM Yogi; BJP will form govt with the majority in UP. We will win more seats than the last time. BJP will win Sarojini Nagar seat by 1 lakh votes: Rajeshwar Singh, BJP candidate from Sarojini Nagar in Lucknow district, ANI tweeted.
Mar 10, 2022, 07:52 AM
I am confident about the victory of the Congress party in Uttarakhand. Everything will be clear in the next 2-3 hours. I have faith in the people of the state. I believe Congress will get close to 48 seats: Former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat
Mar 10, 2022, 07:46 AM
Counting of votes to begin at 8am for Manipur Election 2022, at Thoubal District Commissioner Office Complex
Mar 10, 2022, 07:35 AM
The key candidates to watch in the UP election of 2022
Yogi Adityanath from Gorakhpur Urban, Akhilesh Yadav from Mainpuri's Karhal, Swami Prasad Maurya from Fazilnagar, Shivpal Yadav from Jaswant Nagar, Azam Khan from Rampur, and Congress's Ajay Kumar Lallu from Tamkuhi Raj are among the prominent candidates to watch in the UP elections.
Mar 10, 2022, 07:31 AM
AAP leader Bhagwant Mann offers prayers at gurdwara Gursagar Mastuana Sahib, Sangrur
Counting of votes for 117 Assembly constituencies in Punjab will begin at 8am
Mar 10, 2022, 07:27 AM
Counting of votes for Punjab Assembly elections set to begin at 8am. Counting centre set up in Amritsar.
Counting centre set up in Amritsar.#PunjabElections2022 pic.twitter.com/ewwgJBiB1p
Mar 10, 2022, 07:27 AM
Goa set for counting of votes from 8 am; Visuals from Altinho, Panaji
Mar 10, 2022, 07:27 AM
Stage set for counting of votes in Uttar Pradesh— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 10, 2022
3-tier security in place at the counting centre with CAPF, PAC & civil police deployed. Thorough checking and frisking of polling agents, officials etc. being done before entry to the centre:ADCP West Lucknow
Visuals from Lucknow pic.twitter.com/Nzl9YTWf0N
Mar 10, 2022, 07:26 AM
Punjab | Jalebis being prepared, flower decoration being done at the residence of Aam Aadmi Party CM candidate Bhagwant Mann, at Sangrur