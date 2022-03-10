LIVE | India Assembly Election Result 2022: Counting of votes starts with postal ballots

The counting votes in five states that went to polls in the last one month has started today.

The outcome of the vote count will determine the fate of the BJP, which now controls four of the five states, and the Congress, which controls Punjab.

The outcome of the counting will also determine the destiny of opposition parties such as the Samajwadi Party, BSP, and others in Uttar Pradesh, as well as the AAP in Punjab.

Several exit polls predicted a clear victory for Yogi Adityanath's ruling BJP in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the counting day.

Various exit polls predict that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) would win in Punjab.



Follow the latest updates on WION.