LIVE | India Assembly Election Result 2022: Counting of votes starts with postal ballots

WION Web Team NEW DELHI Mar 10, 2022, 07:25 AM (IST)

The assembly election result for Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur will be out today. Photograph: PTI

highlights

The counting votes in five states that went to polls in the last one month has started today. 

The outcome of the vote count will determine the fate of the BJP, which now controls four of the five states, and the Congress, which controls Punjab.

The outcome of the counting will also determine the destiny of opposition parties such as the Samajwadi Party, BSP, and others in Uttar Pradesh, as well as the AAP in Punjab.

Several exit polls predicted a clear victory for Yogi Adityanath's ruling BJP in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the counting day.

Various exit polls predict that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) would win in Punjab.

Follow the latest updates on WION.

Mar 10, 2022, 08:17 AM

UP election results 2022: BJP will form govt with majority, says Rajeshwar Singh, BJP candidate

The public has immense trust in PM Modi and CM Yogi; BJP will form govt with the majority in UP. We will win more seats than the last time. BJP will win Sarojini Nagar seat by 1 lakh votes: Rajeshwar Singh, BJP candidate from Sarojini Nagar in Lucknow district, ANI tweeted.

Mar 10, 2022, 07:52 AM

Mar 10, 2022, 07:46 AM

Mar 10, 2022, 07:39 AM

Mar 10, 2022, 07:35 AM

The key candidates to watch in the UP election of 2022

Yogi Adityanath from Gorakhpur Urban, Akhilesh Yadav from Mainpuri's Karhal, Swami Prasad Maurya from Fazilnagar, Shivpal Yadav from Jaswant Nagar, Azam Khan from Rampur, and Congress's Ajay Kumar Lallu from Tamkuhi Raj are among the prominent candidates to watch in the UP elections. 

Mar 10, 2022, 07:31 AM

Mar 10, 2022, 07:27 AM

Mar 10, 2022, 07:27 AM

Mar 10, 2022, 07:27 AM

Mar 10, 2022, 07:26 AM

