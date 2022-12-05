LIVE| Gujarat Elections Exit Polls Result: Voting for phase 2 ends, exit polls soon
Story highlights
The second phase of voting for Gujarat Elections 2022 took place for 93 seats across 14 districts in the north and central regions. On Monday evening, after the second phase of voting for the Gujarat Assembly election concludes, the poll results for Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh will be predicted.
The key Gujarat elections saw the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) along with other parties contesting for seats in the state. After the second phase of the Gujarat elections, the fate of over 800 candidates, including 285 independents, will be decided. The total number of votes cast in the state assembly elections will be counted on December 8.
What are exit polls?
Exit polls ask voters which political party they support after they have voted in an election. It differs from an opinion poll conducted prior to elections in this regard. Exit polls are supposed to show which way the tides are flowing in an election, as well as the issues, personalities, and loyalties that have influenced voters.
Here are some of the key constituencies in phase 2 Gujarat elections that candidates are competing for:
Bechraji (Mahesana), Deodar (Banaskantha), Viramgam (Ahmedabad), Gandhinagar South (Gandhinagar), Ghatlodia (Ahmedabad)
These are some of the key constituencies in the Phase 1 of Gujarat elections:
Khambhalia (Devbhumi Dwarka district), Bhavnagar Rural (Bhavnagar district), Jasdan (Rajkot district), Morbi (Morbi district), Porbandar (Porbandar district), Talala (Gir Somnath district), Jamnagar North (Jamnagar district), Amreli (Amreli district), Varachha Road (Surat district)
Among prominent candidates, Gujarat Chief Minster Bhupendra Patel is contesting from Ghatlodia, AAP Chief Ministerial candidate Isudan Gadhvi from Khambhaliya, former Congress leader and BJP candidate Hardik Patel from Viramgam, former Congress leader and now BJP candidate Alpesh Thakor from Gandhinagar South.
The Gujarat Elections were held across two phases:
1. Phase 1 saw the first round of voting for 89 seats across 19 districts in Saurashtra, Kutch, and south Gujarat.
2. Phase 2 saw the second and final round of voting for 93 seats across 14 districts in the central and northern regions of.
Can the Congress destabilise the BJP? How much influence will AAP have on this poll? The BJP, which has ruled Gujarat for the past 27 years, is attempting to retain power for the seventh time in a row. If it is successful, it will equal the record of the Left Front government, which won West Bengal elections seven times in a row until 2011.