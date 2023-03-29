LIVE | Election Commission to announce schedule for Karnataka Assembly polls today
Story highlights
Karnataka Assembly election dates are being announced by the Election Commission. These elections will be the first major battle in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Ahead of the announcement of the poll dates, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the BJP is ready for the polls and confident of returning to power with a huge majority.
Karnataka Assembly election dates are being announced by the Election Commission. These elections will be the first major battle in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Ahead of the announcement of the poll dates, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the BJP is ready for the polls and confident of returning to power with a huge majority.
Rajiv Kumar, Chief Election Commissioner, is speaking at the press conference. He said that the term of the current assembly will expire on May 24. A total of 5.21 crore people are eligible to vote, which includes 2.62 crore males and 2.59 crore females:
Ahead of the announcement of the Karnataka Assembly elections schedule, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Wednesday that the BJP is confident of returning to power with a huge majority.
"The party and the government are absolutely ready for the elections. Preparations are already underway. We are just waiting for the ECI to announce the dates. We are sure to come back to power with a huge majority," Bommai told ANI.
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Tuesday that Karnataka BJP will announce the list of candidates in the first week of April.
Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar stated that the second list of Congress party would be out March 30 onwards.
Karnataka has 224 Assembly seats and the term of the 224-member Karnataka Assembly will end on May 24. Both BJP and Congress are currently working on the candidate list for the election.
The Election Commission of India is set to announce the schedule of the Karnataka Assembly elections on Wednesday.