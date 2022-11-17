LIVE | Delhi Shraddha Murder Case: Aaftab's police custody extended by 5 days, nod given for narco test

Shraddha's father, Vikas Madan Walker, has expressed hope in Indian judiciary as he seeks justice in heart wrenching killing of his daughter Shraddha Walker by accused Aaftab Poonawalla.

"Delhi Police realised that Aftab sometimes lies and sometimes speaks the truth. So, they applied for the Narco test. I feel I'm about to get justice. He should be hanged," the deceased's father said while speaking to ANI news agency.

