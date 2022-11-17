LIVE | Delhi Shraddha Murder Case: Aaftab's police custody extended by 5 days, nod given for narco test

LIVE | Delhi Murder Case: Aaftab to be produced in court shortly in gruesome Shraddha murder case Photograph: ANI
Aaftab Poonawala will be produced before Saket court in a while. Meanwhile the police will seek a nod for a narco test to investigate the chilling saga of Delhi murder case. Shraddha Walker, 26, was allegedly strangled to death by Poonawala who chopped her body into 35 pieces and disposed them off. During investigation Delhi police found out Instagram chats and bank payments which aided them to decode the murder. A screenshot of a purported chat between Shraddha Walker and the accused came out on Wednesday. The chat made evident that Walker was active on social media till early evening of the day when she was murdered in May. To hide the gruesome crime, Aaftab wiped the blood stains by a vaccum cleaner. According to news agencies, an application for the appearance of accused Aftab Poonawala through video conferencing was allowed.This was done keeping in mind the security and sensitivity of the case. Now, the accused will be produced before Saket court through video conferencing.
Nov 17, 2022, 05:11 PM (IST)
Shraddha Walker's accused murderer Aftab Poonawala gave consent for narco test. This comes as a Delhi court heard the case through video conferencing. The police custody of Aaftab Poonawala was extended by 5 days.
Nov 17, 2022, 04:55 PM (IST)
In a key development in Shraddha murder case, Delhi Police received a nod to conduct a Narco analysis test of the accused Aaftab Poonawala. The police has earlier submitted an application in the court seeking the permission to conduct the narco test. Delhi Police submitted in the court that the accused Aftab is to be taken to Uttrakhand and Himachal Pradesh for investigation.
Nov 17, 2022, 04:44 PM (IST)
A Delhi court has sent the accused Aaftab Poonawala to 5-day police custody in Shraddha Walker murder case. The hearing is underway through video conferencing.
Nov 17, 2022, 04:38 PM (IST)
The hearing in Shraddha Walker murder case is under way in Saket court through video conferencing. Accused Aaftab Poonawala is being produced. Shraddha's parents and lawyers are calling out the court for death penalty to the accused.
Nov 17, 2022, 04:33 PM (IST)
Shraddha's father, Vikas Madan Walker, has expressed hope in Indian judiciary as he seeks justice in heart wrenching killing of his daughter Shraddha Walker by accused Aaftab Poonawalla.
"Delhi Police realised that Aftab sometimes lies and sometimes speaks the truth. So, they applied for the Narco test. I feel I'm about to get justice. He should be hanged," the deceased's father said while speaking to ANI news agency.
Nov 17, 2022, 04:26 PM (IST)
The six-month old murder has finally come to broad daylight. As per sources cited by multiple media outlets Shraddha was suspicious of Aftab for cheating her by dating other women. The two were bickering over this when the accused committed the horrific murder.
Nov 17, 2022, 04:15 PM (IST)
Lawyers hold protest and chant slogans inside Saket court where the accused in Shraddha Walker. They demanded death penalty for Aaftab Poonawala.
Nov 17, 2022, 04:08 PM (IST)
The court of metropolitan magistrate Aviral Shukla allowed application to produce accused Aaftab Poonawala through video conferencing at 4pm. "We are aware of the sensitivity of the case, the media traction, and public sentiments in the case," media reports said citing the court.