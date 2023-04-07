Live updates | Covid makes a comback in India; Modi government on alert
India is witnessing an uptick in the daily number of fresh Covid cases. The country recorded 6,050 cases in the last 24 hours, 13 per cent higher than yesterday. This is a record high since September 16 last year. The Centre will hold a high-level meeting to review the preparedness. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has scheduled a meeting this afternoon with the health ministers of all the states and Union Territories to assess the nation's readiness. The country presently has 25,587 active cases.
Delhi logs 606 fresh Covid cases, positivity rate at 16.98 per cent: Health bulletin
"Wearing of masks in public places is mandatory in Puducherry," says District Collector E.Vallavan, amid the COVID-19 surge in the country.
As many 71 fresh cases were reported in Puducherry in the past 24 hours, even as sctive cases stand at 206.
Union health minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya holds a review meeting with health ministers of states/UTs on the COVID-19 situation.
Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar, on Friday said the Centre has been regularly issuing guidelines to the states and Union Territories amid a nationwide upward spiral in the Covid-19 cases.Speaking to ANI, Pawar said, "The Centre has been issuing guidelines to states and UTs regularly in view of the spike in Covid cases. PM Modi also held a review meeting with all states and UTs to assess their Covid preparedness."
The state also reported 192 fresh Covid cases during the day while 68 patients recovered in the state, including one in state capital Lucknow. At present, there are 842 active Covid cases in the state.
An elderly woman, who had tested positive for Covid-19 on April 2, died during treatment on Thursday while 35 more people tested positive for Covid-19 in Lucknow, IANS news agency reported.
India has logged 6,050 fresh coronavirus cases, the highest in 203 days, while the active cases have increased to 28,303, according to Union health ministry data updated on Friday.
On September 16 last year, 6,298 cases were recorded.
The death toll has increased to 5,30,943 with 14 deaths -- three reported from Maharashtra, two each from Karnataka and Rajasthan, one each from Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab, and one was reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.