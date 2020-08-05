Live blog: PM Modi arrives in Ayodhya to commence the Ram Temple groundbreaking ceremony

PM Modi arrives in Ayodhya Photograph: ANI
Aug 05, 2020, 11.34 AM
PM Narendra Modi has arrived in Ayodhya to commence the Ram Temple groundbreaking ceremony.
Aug 05, 2020, 10.47 AM
PM Modi has reached Lucknow. He will now fly to Ayodhya in a chopper.
Aug 05, 2020, 09.40 AM
PM Modi has left for Ayodhya to attend the groundbreaking ceremony.
Aug 05, 2020, 09.25 AM
Inside the venue of the foundation laying ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya where PM Modi and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi will be seen soon, along with other guests.
Aug 05, 2020, 09.04 AM
Members of the Indian community gathered outside the Capitol Hill in Washington DC to celebrate the foundation laying ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya
Aug 05, 2020, 07.52 AM
Sanitisation being done at Hanuman Garhi temple, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit today.
Aug 05, 2020, 07.25 AM
Ayodhya decorated ahead of the foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram Mandir today; visuals from Saryu Ghat on August 5.
Aug 05, 2020, 07.22 AM
Moradabad-based metal firm 'RG metal Industries' has supplied `Panchpatra` and `Nag Achmani` to be used for Puja during the 'Bhumi Pujan' of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.
Aug 05, 2020, 06.59 AM
Hindu devotees light oil lamps forming the words "Shri Ram" as they celebrate on the eve of groundbreaking ceremony of the proposed Ram Temple, in Ayodhya, at the Ram Temple in Amritsar on August 4, 2020.
Aug 05, 2020, 06.01 AM
On the eve of the ground breaking ceremony, the city was seen all decked up and ready for celebrations. Hindu devotees lit earthen lamps on the banks of the River Sarayu on August 4, 2020. India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for a grand Hindu temple in a highly anticipated ceremony at a holy site.