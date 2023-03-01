LIVE Blog | Nagaland Elections Results 2023: CM Neiphiu Rao leading from his constituency, NDPP takes lead in Nagaland
Nagaland Elections Results 2023 Live Updates: The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) might retain power in Nagaland, as most exit polls indicated the ruling party and its coalition partner NPP win over 30 seats. Nagaland voted on February 27 for 60 Assembly seats. Reports said the NDPP might win 28-34 seats in Nagaland. The exit poll result also mentioned the BJP might have a 16% vote share and 10-14 seats, which might come from eastern Nagaland, where it has focused its campaigning. The Congress might receive 10% of the vote and 1-2 seats, while the Naga People's Front, which remained after some 21 MLAs joined the NDPP, is expected to receive 13% of the vote and 3-8 seats.
The voter participation recorded in Nagaland till 3 pm on Monday, February 27, was 75.49 per cent of the total voters. Chief Minister of Nagaland, Neiphiu Rio, is running for re-election for the second time. The chief minister has expressed optimism that the NDPP-BJP combination will regain administration with a large majority.
There were 13,17,632 electors in Nagaland. Among them, 6,61,489 were males, and 6,56,143 were women. The Election Commission of India set up 2,351 voting booths throughout the state.
The results of the Nagaland Assembly elections will be out on Thursday, March 2, 2023. Along with Nagaland, Tripura and Meghalaya will also witness the election results of their respective Legislative Assemblies.
The incumbent Chief Minister of Nagaland, Neiphiu Rio, is from NDPP. NDPP holds 35 seats in the Nagaland Legislative Assembly. Furthermore, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has 13 seats, NPF has four, and IND has one. Seven seats remain vacant and will fill on the result day of the Nagaland Assembly Elections 2023.
|Nagaland Result Status
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|1
|3
|4
|Independent
|0
|2
|2
|Lok Janshakti Party(Ram Vilas)
|0
|1
|1
|National People's Party
|0
|1
|1
|Nationalist Congress Party
|0
|1
|1
|Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party
|0
|11
|11
|Republican Party of India (Athawale)
|0
|2
|2
|Total
|1
|23
|24
CM Neiphiu Rio of Nagaland is ahead from Northern Angami-II with 3797 votes. Seyievilie Sachu of Congress gets only 88 votes so far.
According to the official website of Election Commission of India, Dr. Chotisuh Sazo of Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) is the leading candidate in Chazouba.
It's been one hour since the voting started in 59 centers of Nagaland. BJP-NDPP alliance stands at 51 seats and might have a historic and tremendous win in the Nagaland Assembly Elections 2023. NPF is at 2 seats and NCP at 3. The rest of the parties are with other regional parties. There's no luck for Congress yet.
While the early trend numbers of BJP-NDPP alliance are constantly growing, Congress has not shown any progress. Like the previous elections in 2018, Congress might not be able to get any seat in the Nagaland Elections 2023.
The chances of BJP-NDPP alliance to retain power in Nagaland Assembly Elections 2023 are very high. However, BJP-NDPP has outnumbered the exit poll predictions. As per the previous early trends, 48 seats might go to BJP-NDPP.
भारतीय जनता पार्टी ने नागालैंड विधानसभा चुनाव में एक सीट जीती।#NagalandAssemblyElections2023 pic.twitter.com/SUDnRedOAK— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) March 2, 2023
As per trends available at 8:33 AM, BJP leads on 34 seats while NPF is leading in 2 seats.
BJP candidate Kazheto has already won uncontested from Akuluto in Nagaland Election Results 2023. The NDPP led BJP alliance is already ahead in the early trends and BJP already has one seat in their name in the Nagaland Legislative Assembly.
While the BJP, NDPP, and NPF have shown progress in the early trends, Congress is no where to be seen. Early trends have not indicated for even one seat in the favour of Congress.
According to the reports, BJP might be already on 25 seats in the Nagaland Assembly while the Naga People's Front has five seats yet. The final results for the Nagaland Elections will be out soon.
The initial trends are out. They suggest that the BJP-NDPP alliance is ahead of the other parties as predicted by the exit poll results. They have 15 seats while the former ruling party has 7 seats.
The early trends have already started to validate the exit poll results as the BJP-NDPP is ahead of the other parties.
Nagaland | The counting of votes for the #NagalandAssemblyElections2023 will begin at 8 am; Visuals from counting centre at Deputy Commissioner's office in Kohima pic.twitter.com/XdT0sWc4e9— ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2023
Vote counting has begun in Nagaland and the postal ballot votes will be counted first, giving early trend in the polls. The first trend will be out soon. Stay tuned...
All the parties in the 60-memeber Legislative Assembly of Nagaland have backed the National Democratic Party-led government. Nagaland Assembly has the unique feature of having no opposition in the Assembly. In no time soon, ECI will release the results for Nagaland Elections 2023.
The BJP-NDPP alliance holds a clear advantage in Nagaland as the state's former ruling party Naga People's Front (NPF), contested only for 22 seats. The NPF has not declared any alliance with Congress yet. Most exit polls have predicted the victory of the BJP-NDPP alliance in Nagaland Elections 2023.
The counting of votes will begin at 8am. Heavy security has been deployed at the counting centres.
Kohima, Nagaland | Vote counting to begin at 8 am. Heavy security deployment at the counting centres pic.twitter.com/Fc1Zm9SNlk— ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2023
The counting of votes will begin shortly and the results of the assembly election will be out till evening in Nagaland. On February 27, the northeastern state had seen a turnout of 85.90 per cent at polling stations.
The face of the NDPP-BJP alliance and the longest-serving Chief Minister of Nagaland, Neiphiu Rio, has shown his optimism over the elections. He has held the office for three terms since 2003. Furthermore, he is the only CM of Nagaland to do so.
Meanwhile, the Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, said NDA will form government in all three poll-bound states of North-East India.
Repoll was held in four polling stations in as many assembly constituencies in Nagaland on March 1, the Election Commission said on Tuesday. The EC took the decision based on reports submitted by General Observers and after taking all "material circumstances into account."
BJP candidate Kazheto Kinimi was announced winner uncontested from Zunheboto district's Akuluto constituency. His opponent from the Congress, N Khekashe Sumi, pulled out of the race on the last day for withdrawal of nominations on February 10.
NDPP-BJP Alliance To Get 35-43 seats, NPF 2-5, NPP 0-1, Congress 1-3, Others 6-11