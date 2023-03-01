ugc_banner
LIVE Blog | Nagaland Elections Results 2023: CM Neiphiu Rao leading from his constituency, NDPP takes lead in Nagaland

New Delhi, IndiaUpdated: Mar 02, 2023, 10:13 AM IST

Nagaland Elections Results 2023 Live Updates: The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) might retain power in Nagaland, as most exit polls indicated the ruling party and its coalition partner NPP win over 30 seats. Nagaland voted on February 27 for 60 Assembly seats. Reports said the NDPP might win 28-34 seats in Nagaland. The exit poll result also mentioned the BJP might have a 16% vote share and 10-14 seats, which might come from eastern Nagaland, where it has focused its campaigning. The Congress might receive 10% of the vote and 1-2 seats, while the Naga People's Front, which remained after some 21 MLAs joined the NDPP, is expected to receive 13% of the vote and 3-8 seats.

The voter participation recorded in Nagaland till 3 pm on Monday, February 27, was 75.49 per cent of the total voters. Chief Minister of Nagaland, Neiphiu Rio, is running for re-election for the second time. The chief minister has expressed optimism that the NDPP-BJP combination will regain administration with a large majority.

There were 13,17,632 electors in Nagaland. Among them, 6,61,489 were males, and 6,56,143 were women. The Election Commission of India set up 2,351 voting booths throughout the state. 

The results of the Nagaland Assembly elections will be out on Thursday, March 2, 2023. Along with Nagaland, Tripura and Meghalaya will also witness the election results of their respective Legislative Assemblies. 

The incumbent Chief Minister of Nagaland, Neiphiu Rio, is from NDPP. NDPP holds 35 seats in the Nagaland Legislative Assembly. Furthermore, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has 13 seats, NPF has four, and IND has one. Seven seats remain vacant and will fill on the result day of the Nagaland Assembly Elections 2023. 

Follow Live Updates of Nagaland Assembly Elections Results 2023 here:

02 Mar 2023, 10:11 AM (IST)
Nagaland Assembly Elections 2023: NDPP keading in 11 seats, BJP in 3, Check updated table
Nagaland Result Status
Bharatiya Janata Party 1 3 4
Independent 0 2 2
Lok Janshakti Party(Ram Vilas) 0 1 1
National People's Party 0 1 1
Nationalist Congress Party 0 1 1
Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party 0 11 11
Republican Party of India (Athawale) 0 2 2
Total 1 23 24
02 Mar 2023, 9:56 (IST)
Nagaland Assembly Elections 2023: CM Neiphiu Rio takes lead

CM Neiphiu Rio of Nagaland is ahead from Northern Angami-II with 3797 votes. Seyievilie Sachu of Congress gets only 88 votes so far. 

02 Mar 2023, 9:54 (IST)
Nagaland Election Results 2023 Live Updates: Check full list of winners here

Nagaland Election Results 2023: CHECK full list of constituency-wise winners from BJP-NDPP, Congress & NPF

02 Mar 2023, 9:36 (IST)
Nagaland Election Results 2023 Live Updates: Lok Janshakti Party leads in Chazouba

According to the official website of Election Commission of India, Dr. Chotisuh Sazo of Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) is the leading candidate in Chazouba.

02 Mar 2023, 9:32 (IST)
Nagaland Election Results 2023 Live Updates: Lok Janshakti Party, RPI, NDPP win one seat each, Congress nowhere to be seen
Nagaland Result Status
Party Won Leading Total
Bharatiya Janata Party 1 2 3
Lok Janshakti Party(Ram Vilas) 0 1 1
Naga Peoples Front 0 1 1
Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party 0 1 1
Republican Party of India (Athawale) 0 1 1
Total 1 6 7
02 Mar 2023, 9:24 (IST)
Nagaland Election Results 2023 Live Updates: ECI updates results, BJP in lead followed by NPF
Nagaland Result Status
Party Won Leading Total
Bharatiya Janata Party 1 2 3
Naga Peoples Front 0 1 1
Total 1 3 4
02 Mar 2023, 9:07 (IST)
Nagaland Election Results 2023 Live Updates: One into counting, Here's the status

It's been one hour since the voting started in 59 centers of Nagaland. BJP-NDPP alliance stands at 51 seats and might have a historic and tremendous win in the Nagaland Assembly Elections 2023. NPF is at 2 seats and NCP at 3. The rest of the parties are with other regional parties. There's no luck for Congress yet.

02 Mar 2023, 9:02 (IST)
Nagaland Election Results 2023 Live Updates: BJP-NDPP still ahead, Congress gets shock

While the early trend numbers of BJP-NDPP alliance are constantly growing, Congress has not shown any progress. Like the previous elections in 2018, Congress might not be able to get any seat in the Nagaland Elections 2023. 

02 Mar 2023, 8:57 (IST)
Nagaland Election Results 2023: BJP-NDPP outperforms exit poll predictions in early trends

The chances of BJP-NDPP alliance to retain power in Nagaland Assembly Elections 2023 are very high. However, BJP-NDPP has outnumbered the exit poll predictions. As per the previous early trends, 48 seats might go to BJP-NDPP. 

02 Mar 2023, 8:54 (IST)
Nagaland Election Results 2023 Live Updates: BJP wins uncontested in Akuluto
02 Mar 2023, 8:47 (IST)
Nagaland Election Results 2023 Live Updates: BJP ahead with 34

As per trends available at 8:33 AM, BJP leads on 34 seats while NPF is leading in 2 seats.

02 Mar 2023, 8:37 (IST)
Nagaland Election Results 2023: ECI posts trends on official website, BJP already has one seat

BJP candidate Kazheto has already won uncontested from Akuluto in Nagaland Election Results 2023. The NDPP led BJP alliance is already ahead in the early trends and BJP already has one seat in their name in the Nagaland Legislative Assembly.

02 Mar 2023, 8:33 (IST)
Nagaland Election Results 2023 Live Updates: No luck for Congress

While the BJP, NDPP, and NPF have shown progress in the early trends, Congress is no where to be seen. Early trends have not indicated for even one seat in the favour of Congress. 

02 Mar 2023, 8:31 (IST)
Nagaland Election Results 2023 Live Updates: BJP-NDPP has 25 seats, NPF has five, suggests early trends

According to the reports, BJP might be already on 25 seats in the Nagaland Assembly while the Naga People's Front has five seats yet. The final results for the Nagaland Elections will be out soon.

02 Mar 2023, 8:27 (IST)
Nagaland Election Results 2023 Live Updates: BJP ahead with 15 seats, NPF has 7 seats

The initial trends are out. They suggest that the BJP-NDPP alliance is ahead of the other parties as predicted by the exit poll results. They have 15 seats while the former ruling party has 7 seats.

02 Mar 2023, 8:19 (IST)
Nagaland Election Results 2023 Live Updates: BJP-NDPP already ahead in early trends

The early trends have already started to validate the exit poll results as the BJP-NDPP is ahead of the other parties.

02 Mar 2023, 8:16 (IST)
Nagaland Elections Results 2023 Live Updates: Pictures from Deputy Commissioner's Office in Nagaland's capital Kohima
02 Mar 2023, 8:04 (IST)
Nagaland Election Results 2023 Live Updates: Counting begins in Nagaland at 16 centres.

Vote counting has begun in Nagaland and the postal ballot votes will be counted first, giving early trend in the polls. The first trend will be out soon. Stay tuned...

02 Mar 2023, 7:54 (IST)
Nagaland Election Results 2023 Live Updates: No opposition in Nagaland Assembly

All the parties in the 60-memeber Legislative Assembly of Nagaland have backed the National Democratic Party-led government. Nagaland Assembly has the unique feature of having no opposition in the Assembly. In no time soon, ECI will release the results for Nagaland Elections 2023.

02 Mar 2023, 7:49 (IST)
Nagaland Elections Results 2023 Live Updates: BJP-NDPP holds edge

The BJP-NDPP alliance holds a clear advantage in Nagaland as the state's former ruling party Naga People's Front (NPF), contested only for 22 seats. The NPF has not declared any alliance with Congress yet. Most exit polls have predicted the victory of the BJP-NDPP alliance in Nagaland Elections 2023.

02 Mar 2023, 6:54 (IST)
Nagalad Election Result 2023 Live Updates: Heavy security at counting centres

The counting of votes will begin at 8am. Heavy security has been deployed at the counting centres.

02 Mar 2023, 6:42 (IST)
Nagaland Election Results 2023 Live Updates: Counting of votes to begin shortly

The counting of votes will begin shortly and the results of the assembly election will be out till evening in Nagaland. On February 27, the northeastern state had seen a turnout of 85.90 per cent at polling stations.

01 Mar 2023, 7:19 PM (IST)
Nagaland Election Results 2023 Live Updates: CM Rio stays optimistic

The face of the NDPP-BJP alliance and the longest-serving Chief Minister of Nagaland, Neiphiu Rio, has shown his optimism over the elections. He has held the office for three terms since 2003. Furthermore, he is the only CM of Nagaland to do so. 

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, said NDA will form government in all three poll-bound states of North-East India. 

01 Mar 2023, 7:13 PM (IST)
Nagaland Election Results 2023 Live Updates: Re-Election in four constituencies of Nagaland

Repoll was held in four polling stations in as many assembly constituencies in Nagaland on March 1, the Election Commission said on Tuesday. The EC took the decision based on reports submitted by General Observers and after taking all "material circumstances into account."
 

01 Mar 2023, 6:05 PM (IST)
Nagaland Election Results 2023 Live Updates: BJP Candidate Kazheto Kinimi wins uncontested

BJP candidate Kazheto Kinimi was announced winner uncontested from Zunheboto district's Akuluto constituency. His opponent from the Congress, N Khekashe Sumi, pulled out of the race on the last day for withdrawal of nominations on February 10.

01 Mar 2023, 5:41 PM (IST)
Nagaland Election Results 2023 Live Updates: Exit Poll Results

NDPP-BJP Alliance To Get 35-43 seats, NPF 2-5, NPP 0-1, Congress 1-3, Others 6-11