LIVE Blog | Nagaland Elections Results 2023: CM Neiphiu Rao leading from his constituency, NDPP takes lead in Nagaland

Nagaland Elections Results 2023 Live Updates: The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) might retain power in Nagaland, as most exit polls indicated the ruling party and its coalition partner NPP win over 30 seats. Nagaland voted on February 27 for 60 Assembly seats. Reports said the NDPP might win 28-34 seats in Nagaland. The exit poll result also mentioned the BJP might have a 16% vote share and 10-14 seats, which might come from eastern Nagaland, where it has focused its campaigning. The Congress might receive 10% of the vote and 1-2 seats, while the Naga People's Front, which remained after some 21 MLAs joined the NDPP, is expected to receive 13% of the vote and 3-8 seats.

The voter participation recorded in Nagaland till 3 pm on Monday, February 27, was 75.49 per cent of the total voters. Chief Minister of Nagaland, Neiphiu Rio, is running for re-election for the second time. The chief minister has expressed optimism that the NDPP-BJP combination will regain administration with a large majority.

There were 13,17,632 electors in Nagaland. Among them, 6,61,489 were males, and 6,56,143 were women. The Election Commission of India set up 2,351 voting booths throughout the state.

The results of the Nagaland Assembly elections will be out on Thursday, March 2, 2023. Along with Nagaland, Tripura and Meghalaya will also witness the election results of their respective Legislative Assemblies.

The incumbent Chief Minister of Nagaland, Neiphiu Rio, is from NDPP. NDPP holds 35 seats in the Nagaland Legislative Assembly. Furthermore, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has 13 seats, NPF has four, and IND has one. Seven seats remain vacant and will fill on the result day of the Nagaland Assembly Elections 2023.