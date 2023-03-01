LIVE Blog | Meghalaya Assembly Election Results 2023: CM Conrad Sangma now leading in South Tura

The assembly elections in Meghalaya have created a buzz among the political circles, with the latest updates indicating that the fight in Tikrikilla assembly seat is between the National People's Party (NPP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and former Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Mukul Sangma, is not in the fray in Tikrikilla.

The NPP candidate Jimmy D Sangma is currently leading with a margin of 140 votes, while the BJP candidate Rahinath Barchung is giving a tough competition to the NPP candidate. The competition between these two parties is worth watching, as both have a significant presence in the state. The results of the Tikrikilla assembly seat would be a significant factor in determining the power balance in the state.