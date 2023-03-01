LIVE Blog | Meghalaya Assembly Election Results 2023: CM Conrad Sangma now leading in South Tura
Story highlights
Meghalaya assembly election results LIVE updates: Meghalaya, also known as the 'Scotland of the East', held assembly elections for 59 seats on February 27, 2023, while polling in one constituency was adjourned due to the death of a candidate. The results are scheduled to be announced on Thursday (March 2). The Chief Electoral Officer of Meghalaya, F R Kharkongor, stated that over 85% of the state's 21.6 lakh voters exercised their franchise during the elections. Several exit polls have predicted a hung assembly in Meghalaya, indicating that no single party will secure a clear majority. However, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma of the ruling National People's Party (NPP) remains confident of winning the elections.
The NPP is seeking to retain power in the northeastern state, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Trinamool Congress (TMC), and other regional parties are hoping to form a new government. The Congress and BJP contested in 59 seats, while the NPP put up nominees in 56 constituencies, the TMC in 57, and the United Democratic Party (UDP) in 46.
The high turnout during the elections reflects the people's interest and enthusiasm in the democratic process. The CEO's office had previously reported that over 75% of the voting took place till 5 PM, with voting continuing for several more hours after it was supposed to conclude at 4 pm. Counting for the 59 constituencies is being held at 13 centers across the state.
Meghalaya Election Results so far (59 seats)
|
Follow LIVE UPDATES of Meghalaya Assembly Election Results 2023 here:
Conrad K. Sangma, the chief minister of Meghalaya, is ahead of BJP candidate Bernard N. Marak in the South Tura constituency by 44 votes.
Prestone Tynsong, the NPP's candidate for deputy chief minister of Meghalaya from Pynursla, is in the lead there by a margin of 1072 votes. In Daddengre, Nehru Suting is in the lead, nearly 1000 votes ahead of TMC candidate Rupa Marak, while Congress President Vincent Pala is trailing. In South Tura, the BJP's Bernard Marak is ahead of the NPP leader and CM Conrad Sangma.
(North Tura election results)
(South Shillong election results)
(West Shillong election results)
(East Shillong election results)
The assembly elections in Meghalaya have created a buzz among the political circles, with the latest updates indicating that the fight in Tikrikilla assembly seat is between the National People's Party (NPP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and former Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Mukul Sangma, is not in the fray in Tikrikilla.
The NPP candidate Jimmy D Sangma is currently leading with a margin of 140 votes, while the BJP candidate Rahinath Barchung is giving a tough competition to the NPP candidate. The competition between these two parties is worth watching, as both have a significant presence in the state. The results of the Tikrikilla assembly seat would be a significant factor in determining the power balance in the state.
As per latest trends released by Election Commission of India (ECI), out of total 60 seats,
The ruling party NPP is leading on 4 seats.
BJP is leading on 0 seats.
TMC is leading on 1 seats.
Congress on 1 seats.
Others on 4 seats.
|Meghalaya Election Results LIVE (10/59)
|Party
|Won
|Leading
|Total
|NPP
|Loading...
|4
|4
|BJP
|Loading...
|0
|0
|TMC
|Loading...
|1
|1
|Congress
|Loading...
|1
|1
|Others
|Loading...
|4
|4
Latest trends in Meghalaya. As per Election commission of India (ECI), TMC is leading on 3 seats, NPP on 2 and others on 3.
|Meghalaya Election Results LIVE (8/59)
|Party
|Won
|Leading
|Total
|NPP
|Loading...
|2
|2
|BJP
|Loading...
|0
|TMC
|Loading...
|3
|3
|Congress
|Loading...
|0
|Others
|Loading...
|3
|3
(Dalu election results)
(Mawsynram election results)
(Baghmara election results)
(Shella election results)
(Jowai election results)
Conrad K. Sangma, the chief minister of Meghalaya and candidate from the South Tura assembly district, claimed that his party would win with an absolute majority and would benefit from a divided opposition. We are not concerned about the outcomes, he declared. As per latest trends, NPP is leading on 22 seats in the state. The majority mark is 30.
Each counting centre will randomly open five VVPATs. 27 observers and more than 500 micro observers are present. As per latest trends, NPP is leading on 19 seats, while BJP and Congress on 7 and TMC on 9 seats.
|Meghalaya Result Status
|Status Known For 0 out of 59 Constituencies
|Party
|Won
|Leading
|Total
|Total
|0
|0
|0
22 companies of central forces have been deployed in Meghalaya for the security of the strong rooms and to manage potential post-poll complications. State police officers have also been asked to be present at the counting centres.
Ernest Mawrie, the leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Meghalaya, predicted on Wednesday that his party would win 10 to 15 seats in that state before the results of the elections in three Northeastern states were announced. He added that no party would be able to form the next government in Meghalaya without the BJP. In a statement given to ANI, he said, "After voting, we have discussed and we believe, we will win a minimum of 10 seats and a maximum of 15 seats."
Vote counting has started at 13 centres across Meghalaya, including 12 district headquarters and one subdivisional headquarters in Sohra. On February 27, the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly held elections for 59 assembly districts, with a turnout of 85.17 percent.
Section 144 was imposed in the Eastern West Khasi Hills district on Thursday by the district magistrate, who is in charge of the state's vote-counting procedures. At 8 AM, under heavy security, the counting of votes for 59 of the 60 members of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly will start. Votes will also be counted in Tripura and Nagaland in addition to Meghalaya.
Exit polls have predicted a hung assembly in Meghalaya ahead of the voting. This means that the ruling NPP party might look for joining hands with its former ally BJP yet again to form the government. Meanwhile, a meeting between CM Sangma and BJP CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has already created a buzz in the speculation market. Sarma, the North East Democratic Alliance (Neda) leader, played a key role in putting together a six-party coalition in 2018 that prevented Congress, which had grown to be the single-largest party, from forming a government.
The Trinamool Congress, which is ruling in the eastern state of Bengal, is trying to make inroads in the northeast. It is, however, viewed as an "outsider" by rivals, including the ruling party.
The counting of votes for Meghalaya, and two other northeastern states in India, is set to begin in an hour from now (8 am local time).
Congress, one of the key opposition parties in India, has been facing back to back electoral defeats since 2014. In the state of Meghalaya, where it was the single-largest party in the 2018 polls, it faced a humongous setback when former chief minister Mukul Sangma left the party with 12 other legislators and joined the Trinamool Congress. The party, however, has been keenly looking at revival in its electoral base in the northeastern state. Exit polls don't predict a favourable outcome.
The ruling coalition partners - the NPP and the BJP - fought elections separately this time. The BJP, which is looking to expand its base in the northeastern region of India, is hoping to improve its 2018 tally.
The state assembly in the northeastern state of Meghalaya has 60 seats. While voting was deferred in one constituency, the magic number is 31 as is in the other two northeast Indian states of Tripura and Nagaland where results will be announced on Thursday.
Conrad Sangma, the chief minister of Meghalaya and the leader of the NPP, visited Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, the chief minister of Assam, on Tuesday night in Guwahati ahead of the couting day. According to a senior NPP source, both Chief Ministers participated in a key meeting that lasted 30 minutes in a hotel in Guwahati.
Below is a list of key candidates and their constituencies in Meghalaya:
Conrad Sangma (National People's Party) – South Tura (ST)
Current Chief Minister of Meghalaya who represents South Tura, an assembly seat in the West Garo Hills district. Competed against candidates from Congress, Trinamool Congress, United Democratic Party, Bharatiya Janata Party, and others.
Prestone Tynsong (NPP) – Pynursla (ST)
Deputy Chief Minister of Meghalaya who represents Pynursla, an assembly segment in the Eastern West Khasi Hills district. Holds various portfolios including PWD, animal husbandry, housing, labour, and parliamentary affairs.
James Sangma (NPP) – Dadenggre (ST)
The elder brother of Conrad Sangma and the current MLA from Dadenggre, a constituency in the West Garo Hills district. Holds various portfolios such as home, law, power, consumer affairs, and district council affairs.
Mukul Sangma (Trinamool Congress) – Songsak/Tikrikilla (both ST)
A two-term Chief Minister of Meghalaya, he contested from two constituencies, Songsak in the East Garo Hills district and Tikrikilla in the West Garo Hills district, and is currently the sitting legislator from Songsak. Recently led an exodus of the Congress' Meghalaya MLAs to the TMC in late 2021.
Metbah Lyngdoh (UDP) – Mairang (ST)
The current speaker of the assembly who represents Mairang in the house. Contested against candidates from Congress and BJP while NPP and TMC did not field candidates from this constituency.
Vincent Pala (Congress) – Sutnga Saipung (ST)
The president of the Congress' state unit who contested from Sutnga Saipung, an assembly seat in the East Jaintia Hills district. Competed against candidates from NPP, UDP, BJP, and others.
Ernest Mawerie (BJP) – West Shillong
The state unit chief of the BJP who contested from West Shillong, an assembly segment in the East Khasi Hills district. Competed against candidates from NPP, Congress, TMC, UDP, and others.
Zenith Sangma (Trinamool Congress) – Rangsakona (ST)
Former sports minister who is currently the incumbent MLA from Rangsakona, a constituency in the South West Garo Hills district. He is the brother of former CM Mukul Sangma.
Exit polls show that the National People’s Party (NPP) is all set to win the most seats in Meghalaya. The predictions show that NPP is expected to win 18-24 seats out of the total 60. The BJP, which is likely to win in the other two states, Tripura and Nagaland, will win only 4-8 seats in Meghalaya. The Congress is likely to win 6-12 seats, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) 5-9 seats, while others are expected to emerge victorious on 17-29 seats.