LIVE | 12 cheetahs set to arrive from South Africa to India

12 cheetahs set to arrive from South Africa to India
12 more cheetahs are on their way to India from South Africa on Saturday. Track all the live updates regarding the movement of the cheetahs on WION.
“The reintroduction of a species in an area from where it has gone extinct is often extremely challenging, such actions demonstrate a strong commitment to conserve nature, and that this program has been initiated and supported by the Government – has lent it both weight and impetus," said Dr Dipankar Ghose, director- wildlife and habitats, WWF India.
The 12 cheetahs will join eight other cheetahs that were introduced to India from Namibia in September 2022 as part of the world's first inter-continental transfer of large wild carnivorous animals.
After landing in Gwalior around 10 AM, the cheetahs will be chauffeured using Mi-17 helicopter to Kuno National Park. They are expected to be housed in specially created enclosures where they will undergo quarantine period
The new batch of cheetahs will be landing in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh and its capital Gwalior. Indian Air Force's workhorse C-17 Globemaster will be bringing the cheetahs. The aircraft left the Indian airspace on Thursday from the Hindon air base on Thursday for South Africa.
The 12 cheetahs being translocated to India from South Africa will include seven males and five females. They are being brought to India under the ongoing cheetah reintroduction plan.