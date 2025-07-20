The Karnataka government on Saturday (Jul 19) said that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to probe the case of ‘secret burials’ at Dharmasthala. This comes after allegations of sexual assault and the alleged murders of several women in the Dakshina Kannada district over the past two decades.

In an order issued on Saturday, the government said that it found it “appropriate to form a special investigation team” to probe the crime registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Dharmasthala Police Station and “all other criminal cases registered/to be registered in other police stations across the state of Karnataka in connection with it.”

This comes after the State Commission for Women had urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to form an SIT “for a comprehensive and impartial investigation into cases of missing women and female students, unnatural death murder cases, and rape cases in the Dharmasthala area over the last 20 years.”

Weeks earlier, a former sanitation worker with the Dharmasthala temple filed a complaint at the Dharmasthala police station. He alleged that he had buried and burned hundreds of bodies of women for over a decade. He claimed those women were subject to sexual assault. He also exhumed one of the bodies and handed it over to the police. The whistleblower’s claims have sparked outrage as several groups push for an investigation into it.

The SIT will be headed by the Director General of Police of the internal security division, Pronab Mohanty. It will also include IPS officers M N Anucheth, Soumyalatha, and Jitendra Kumar Dayama.

According to the order, the SIT has been instructed to regularly report progress in the investigation to the director general and the inspector general of police. The team is also required to submit the investigation report to the government.