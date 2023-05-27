Karnataka cabinet expansion LIVE updates: 24 MLAs to take oath as Siddaramaiah expands cabinet

Karnataka cabinet expansion LIVE updates: Nearly a week after senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah took oath as Karnataka's chief minister, alongside DK Shivakumar and 10 others, the cabinet is set for an expansion. According to the party, 24 legislators will be sworn in as ministers and a list was released on Friday. Notably, the Karnataka government can have as many as 34 ministers. Earlier, Siddaramaiah had arrived in New Delhi to hold talks with the party's high command regarding the cabinet expansion. He met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairperson Sonia Gandhi.

