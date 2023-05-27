Karnataka cabinet expansion LIVE updates: 24 MLAs to take oath as Siddaramaiah expands cabinet
Story highlights
Karnataka cabinet expansion LIVE updates: Nearly a week after senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah took oath as Karnataka's chief minister, alongside DK Shivakumar and 10 others, the cabinet is set for an expansion. According to the party, 24 legislators will be sworn in as ministers and a list was released on Friday. Notably, the Karnataka government can have as many as 34 ministers. Earlier, Siddaramaiah had arrived in New Delhi to hold talks with the party's high command regarding the cabinet expansion. He met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairperson Sonia Gandhi. Follow WION for all the LIVE updates:
Karnataka Congress in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala on Friday said the final decision of the names to take a spot in the cabinet was left up to CM Siddaramaiah.
"Decision to form a cabinet and who to include in the cabinet is of Chief Minister. Siddaramaiah has discussed various names with the party, we have now left it for him to decide... I was told by him (Siddaramaiah) that the further extended cabinet will be sworn-in tomorrow, in Karnataka," said Surjewala.
According to reports, the swearing-in ceremony will take place around 11:45 am inside the Raj Bhavan.
According to the list released by the INC, MLAs H K Patil, Krishna Byregowda, N Cheluvarayaswamy, K Venkatesh, H C Mahadevappa and Congress working president Eshwar Khandre amongst others are the ones who will take the oath on Saturday afternoon.
The Congress on Friday released a list of 24 MLAs who will be taking the oath, nearly a week after Siddaramaiah took reins as the chief minister of the state.