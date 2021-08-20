J&J applies for approval to conduct clinical trials on adolescents in India

US pharma giant Johnson & Johnson has moved an application before the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) in India, seeking permission to conduct clinical trials of its single-dose Janssen vaccine against COVID-19 on adolescents (children of age group 12-17 years).

Earlier in August, Johnson & Johnson was given emergency use approval in India for its single-dose COVID-19 vaccine.

A statement by Johnson & Johnson read, "On August 17, 2021, we submitted an application to the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) to conduct a study of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in India in adolescents aged 12 - 17 years."

"To ultimately achieve herd immunity, it is imperative that COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials continue to move forward in this population, and we remain deeply committed to the critical work needed to make our COVID-19 vaccine equitably accessible for all age groups," the company`s spokesperson said.

The five vaccines which were granted emergency use authorisation in India are Serum Institute`s Covishield, Bharat Biotech`s Covaxin, Russia`s Sputnik V m, Moderna and Now Johnson & Johnson (J&J).