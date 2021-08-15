Iranian girl's Indian national anthem santoor rendition, adorable Esther Hnamte brightens India's Independence Day - Watch

Iranian girl plays santoor rendition of the Indian national anthem | Esther Hnamte brightens Independence Day celebrations Photograph:( Others )
As India celebrated its 75th Independence Day on Sunday, several people from across the world played their own version of India's national anthem.
A video of an Iranian girl playing the santoor rendition of the Indian national anthem went viral on social media.
Watch:
It’s with love from Iran.— Er. Nitin Yadav (@nitinyadavlkw) August 13, 2021
An Iranian girl playing “जन गण मन” our national anthem on santoor!!🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/iDqZKKM9Am
In another video, women workers at the Karnataka Khadi Gramodyoga Samyukta Sangha paid their tribute to India's Tokyo Olympic winners.
Watch:
On this 75th year of Indian independence, we share the pride of this day with the women workers at the Karnataka Khadi Gramodyoga Samyukta Sangha and dedicate our tributes to the medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics.@films_maya #IndependenceDay2021 https://t.co/v07KPLUNyM— Puneeth Rajkumar (@PuneethRajkumar) August 15, 2021
In another heartwarming video, a little girl sings the national anthem released by the ministry of defence. In it, the very "adorable Esther Hnamte" brightens Independence Day celebrations.
Watch:
This soulful rendition of the National Anthem by the very adorable Esther Hnamte will brighten up the Independence Day celebrations of every Indian!— PRO Udhampur, Ministry of Defence (@proudhampur) August 13, 2021
Watch the original video on "Esther Hnamte Official" https://t.co/8hLBE8xxHK pic.twitter.com/Bu1HagWRh0
An Austrian national Martina Mathur also sang the national anthem as Indians celebrated the great day.
Watch:
An Austrian national Martina Mathur, who is wife of Ajay Mathur from Jammu sings Indian National Anthem.— Dutta Ji |🇮🇳 (@_DuttaJi) August 15, 2021
जय भारत
जय जम्मू pic.twitter.com/B8Y3wNymbf