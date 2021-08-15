Iranian girl's Indian national anthem santoor rendition, adorable Esther Hnamte brightens India's Independence Day - Watch

As India celebrated its 75th Independence Day on Sunday, several people from across the world played their own version of India's national anthem.

A video of an Iranian girl playing the santoor rendition of the Indian national anthem went viral on social media.

Watch:

It’s with love from Iran.



An Iranian girl playing “जन गण मन” our national anthem on santoor!!🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/iDqZKKM9Am — Er. Nitin Yadav (@nitinyadavlkw) August 13, 2021 ×

In another video, women workers at the Karnataka Khadi Gramodyoga Samyukta Sangha paid their tribute to India's Tokyo Olympic winners.

Watch:

On this 75th year of Indian independence, we share the pride of this day with the women workers at the Karnataka Khadi Gramodyoga Samyukta Sangha and dedicate our tributes to the medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics.@films_maya #IndependenceDay2021 https://t.co/v07KPLUNyM — Puneeth Rajkumar (@PuneethRajkumar) August 15, 2021 ×

In another heartwarming video, a little girl sings the national anthem released by the ministry of defence. In it, the very "adorable Esther Hnamte" brightens Independence Day celebrations.



Watch:

This soulful rendition of the National Anthem by the very adorable Esther Hnamte will brighten up the Independence Day celebrations of every Indian!

Watch the original video on "Esther Hnamte Official" https://t.co/8hLBE8xxHK pic.twitter.com/Bu1HagWRh0 — PRO Udhampur, Ministry of Defence (@proudhampur) August 13, 2021 ×

An Austrian national Martina Mathur also sang the national anthem as Indians celebrated the great day.

Watch: