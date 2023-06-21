International Yoga Day Live | Yoga is one of India's great gifts to world, says President Droupadi Murmu

In a video message on the occasion of International Day of Yoga, Modi said Indians have welcomed new ideas and conserved them and celebrated the country's rich diversity.

“Yoga strengthens such feelings, expands the inner vision, and connects us with that consciousness which makes us feel the unity of the living being giving a basis of love for the living being,” he said.

"We have to eliminate our contradictions, blockages and resistances through Yoga. We have to present the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’ as an example to the world,” Modi said.

Modi said the International Day of Yoga was special this year as researchers at India's research stations in the Arctic and Antarctica too were participating in the celebrations.