International Yoga Day Live | Yoga is one of India's great gifts to world, says President Droupadi Murmu
The International Day of Yoga is not only being celebrated across India, but across the globe as well. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on an official visit to the US, will be leading a special session at the UN headquarters in New York which will see the participation of representatives from 195 countries, including envoys. Nine years ago, India successfully convinced the United Nations to designate June 21 as International Yoga Day. Since then, India has harnessed yoga as a cultural soft power to stretch his nation’s diplomatic reach and flex his country’s rising place in the world.
Yoga is one of our civilisation’s great accomplishments, and India’s great gift to the rest of the world. Yoga brings together the body and the mind and it is a holistic approach to life. Yoga helps us all to be in a better position to meet the increasing challenges around us. On this day, I urge everyone to adopt yoga in their daily lives and experience its transformative power.
Chief of Indian Army Staff General Manoj Pande performs Yoga on 9th International YogaDay.
Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande performs Yoga on #9thInternationalYogaDay
(Visuals from Delhi Cantt) pic.twitter.com/Ff6NapFaEy
This year\s Yoga Day them will be 'Yoga For Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' i.e. Yoga for the welfare of all in the form of 'One World-One Family'. It emphasises the spirit of Yoga, which unites and takes everyone along. Like every time, this time too programs related to yoga will be organised in every corner of the country.
Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya performs Yoga in New Delhi on the occasion of International Yoga Day 2023
Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya performs Yoga in New Delhi on the occasion of #InternationalYogaDay2023
The Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India Ltd (TRIFED) is collaboratiion with Ministry of Ayush has supplied 34,000 yoga mats that was procured exclusively from tribal artisans across the country. These will bear the distinct designs and motifs representative of their respective communities.
Indian Army personnel perform Yoga in Sikkim to mark the 9th International Yoga Day.
Indian Army personnel perform Yoga in Sikkim to mark the #9thInternationalYogaDay.
Indian Army personnel performs Yoga at Pangong Tso, near Ladakh, to mark the 9th International Yoga Day.
Celebrating the International Yoga Day onboard #INSVikrant in Kochi.
https://t.co/eNlLNtV1N4
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will join Indian Navy personnel aboard the INS Vikrant, an indigenous aircraft carrier, to perform yoga. The event will be attended by Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar, President of Naval Welfare and Wellness Association Kala Hari Kumar, and other senior officers from the Indian Navy and Ministry of Defence. Armed forces personnel, including Agniveers, will partake in the session, promoting unity and well-being.
We've always nurtured traditions that unite, celebrated diversity; through yoga, we have to end contradictions: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead a unique yoga session on Wednesday in a historic celebration to commemorate the 9th International Day of Yoga at the UN Headquarters here that will see participation from top UN officials, envoys from across and the world and prominent individuals.
In a video message on the occasion of International Day of Yoga, Modi said Indians have welcomed new ideas and conserved them and celebrated the country's rich diversity.
“Yoga strengthens such feelings, expands the inner vision, and connects us with that consciousness which makes us feel the unity of the living being giving a basis of love for the living being,” he said.
"We have to eliminate our contradictions, blockages and resistances through Yoga. We have to present the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’ as an example to the world,” Modi said.
Modi said the International Day of Yoga was special this year as researchers at India's research stations in the Arctic and Antarctica too were participating in the celebrations.
At around 5:30 pm IST, I will participate in the Yoga program which is being organised at the headquarters of the United Nations. The coming together of more than 180 countries on India's call is historic. When the proposal for Yoga Day came to the United Nations General Assembly in 2014, it was supported by a record number of countries.
Crores of people across the world doing Yoga with theme of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (world is one family)': PM Modi
Yoga has become global movement through International Day of Yoga: PM Modi in video message
“Yoga has become a global spirit,” says PM Modi in his message on International Yoga Day.